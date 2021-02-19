Leaked files hint at Street Fighter joining the Fortnite multiverse

Fortnite's latest crossover seems to be with Capcom's Street Fighter according to preliminary leaks.

The decrypted files depict a portal codenamed "Skirmish," that serves as a window to Street Fighter's Suzuka Castle level. Dataminer ShiinaBR managed to grab the decrypted files as soon Epic made them so and posted another audio file that further bolsters the theory that Street Fighter will be the next franchise collaboration for Fortnite.

Also read: How to open the 3 Luxurious Chests at Liyue Harbor by completing the illumiscreen 3 quest in Genshin Impact

Fortnite leaked files hint at Street Fighter crossover

Street Fighter portal is now active.pic.twitter.com/LXTFzBoODu — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) February 19, 2021

Dataminers have accessed the decrypted files, and thanks to Lucas7yoshi on Twitter, fans now have a glimpse into the next in-game portal. The image of Street Fighter's Suzuka Castle is unmistakeable and almost confirms that Street Fighter will feature in Fortnite in some fashion.

The second piece of evidence is the decoded audio file that seems to be playing a distorted version of Ryu's theme from the game.

Skirmish Portal Audio! pic.twitter.com/Q4V3MRBgFy — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 19, 2021

While which characters are joining the game is still unknown, speculation points towards Ryu and Chun-Li to be the characters featured for now. Once Epic Games decrypts more files, dataminers can get their hands on some more concrete information regarding the Fortnite x Street Fighter crossover.

Advertisement

Fortnite has collaborated with multiple franchises in the past, from Halo to the Marvel Universe.

While fans are quite excited with the rumours of Street Fighter coming to Fortnite, only time will tell how Epic Games plans to roll out any future collaborations with the franchise.

Note: The information presented is still unconfirmed and should be treated as such. Leaks and rumours are not facts and players are advised to take the news with a grain of salt until confirmed.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Wish Upon A Lantern event explained