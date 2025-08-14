LEGO Voyagers release date announced: Platforms and features explored

Publisher Annapurna Interactive has revealed the release date for LEGO Voyagers, the upcoming two-player adventure game. It is set to launch on all major platforms on September 15, 2025, allowing players to embark on a charming journey through a world of wonder and whimsy. Building upon developer Light Brick Studios' past work, this will be another experience to remember.

Here's everything to know about the game ahead of its launch next month. Read on to know more.

LEGO Voyagers launches on September 15, 2025, for PC and consoles

The publisher has confirmed that LEGO Voyagers is on its way to PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Expectedly, the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One platforms see declining third-party support.

On the other hand, despite the lack of a Nintendo Switch 2 version, Nintendo gamers can still play the title via the Switch build thanks to backwards compatibility.

That said, this is a two-player experience with no single-player mode to speak of, similar to Hazelight Studios' titles like It Takes Two and Split Fiction. In other words, players will need someone to play the game with via local co-op or online multiplayer. The premise is simple: put players in plastic bodies or two tiny bricks.

This duo must traverse a vibrant, diorama-esque brick world amidst a charming non-verbal narrative backdrop while solving simple, yet engaging puzzles together. From creating new platforms and navigating gaps to controlling various contraptions, there's a lot to explore.

Perhaps the most appealing aspect of LEGO Voyagers is that only one player needs to own the game; the second player can join in at no extra charge by downloading the Friend's Pass, also similar to Hazelight's co-op offerings.

