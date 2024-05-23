"Let me cook!" - Kai Cenat reveals he's planning on hosting a live "Hunger Games" event featuring the "biggest creators"

On May 23, 2024, Twitch star Kai Cenat took the internet by storm after he revealed that he was planning to host a live "Hunger Games" event featuring the "biggest creators." The New Yorker provided details about the "top secret" project during a stream on the platform, stating that he intended to do something that had never been done before.

He said:

"For the first time ever, ever! I haven't seen it been done, bro. For the first time ever, chat, we will be trying to plan, it's already in motion, we will be hosting the very first live... like, fully professional, fully organized live Hunger Games. Okay? Let me cook! Hear me out!"

Cenat added:

"Hunger Games of the biggest creators. I want the biggest creators to be a part of this."

Expand Tweet

Kai Cenat shares plans for his "Hunger Games" event and invites companies to help out in his endeavor

Kai Cenat continued the conversation, stating that he wanted to recreate the Hunger Games arena as accurately as possible. The streamer also invited companies that could assist him in producing props, such as "weapons."

He said:

"I want any company that feels the need that they can help me with weapons, or like, different s**t for Hunger Games. Any company that wants to put in some money behind it where, like, 50 creators... will literally crowd around the loop. You know how Hunger Games is?"

The two-time Streamer of the Year award winner then provided details about the set where the event would take place:

"Everybody will run towards it and I'm going to get a whole bunch of property to where, like, there is going to be schools around, there is going to be hospitals. There will be cameras everywhere! Like, everywhere! I want drones. I want suits. Not just jumpsuits, but like, combat suits."

Timestamp: 00:24:50

Additionally, Kai Cenat wanted to host a "goodbye stream." He elaborated:

"The day before, there would be a 'goodbye stream,' so where like, all the creators can say goodbye and hide in their support bases, and they're all going to, like, a boot camp somewhere or some s**t."

The 22-year-old went on to say that he would be connecting with YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast":

"I'm going to talk to MrBeast. But, it's going to take a lot of money. You feel what I'm saying? So, it's going to be big."

Kai Cenat is a renowned Twitch streamer, currently the platform's number one content creator. He recently hosted an Elden Ring marathon livestream, during which over 200,000 fans watched him defeat the game's final boss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback