Dota 2's The International 2023 featured thrilling matchups between the best esports teams in the group stage. We saw several amazing team fights, comebacks, and upsets. The reigning TI11 champions, Tundra, were sent to the Lower Bracket after getting whitewashed by the North American regional qualified team, nouns. Furthermore, we saw four teams getting eliminated from the tournament and the rest getting assigned to the Upper and Lower Brackets.

The third matchup of the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals will see the Chinese powerhouse, LGD Gaming, locking horns with the CIS force, 9pandas. Scroll ahead to learn more details about this match.

LGD Gaming vs. 9Pandas TI 12 Dota 2 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals overview and predictions

LGD Gaming, even with roster changes, has always been a serious Chinese team to fight for the top spot in The International. This statement is supported by the fact that LGD Gaming managed to dominate Group C and stay on top with a score of 7-1. They acquired an Upper Bracket slot by defeating Keyd Stars.

LGD managed to clean sweep nouns, Gaimin Gladiators, and Beascoast with aggressive fighting-based lineups. That said, they lost the first game against Virtus.pro (final group stage match) but bounced back to win the second, thus drawing the series.

9Pandas signed the former HellRaisers roster and made its debut in the Dota 2 esports scene in April 2023. They had a decent TI run as they lost the first group stage Bo2 against Team Spirit but drew two series against Entity and Evil Geniuses. 9 Pandas secured a safe standing in Group A by defeating Mind Control's Team SMG. They defeated BetBoom in Bo3 to grab an Upper Bracket Quarterfinals spot in Dota 2 TI12.

The upcoming match between LGD and 9Pandas promises to be a thrilling spectacle, as both teams boast large hero pools. LGD's dominant TI performance, spearheaded by NothingToSay, may pose a challenge to the early-game capabilities of the CIS team. However, 9Pandas will have a late-game advantage with Ramzes' carry heroes.

Head-to-head and previous results

Both teams have crossed paths on numerous occasions in the competitive scene. 9Pandas's roster under the HellRaisers banner defeated LGD twice in Berlin Major 2023 with Ramzes' carry heroes. However, the CIS team fell short in the Riyadh Masters 2023 as they lost a game against LGD and bounced back to win one in the same series.

TI12 rosters

The following are the active rosters of LGD and 9Pandas in Dota 2 The International 2023:

LGD Gaming:

shiro

NothingToSay

niu

planet

y'

9Pandas

Ramzes666

kiyotaka

MieRo `

Antares

Solo

LGD Gaming vs. 9Pandas TI 12 Dota 2 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals livestream details

You can watch the live games via the official Dota 2 YouTube and Twitch channels. The Bo3 series between LGD Gaming and 9Pandas will kick start on October 20, 2023, at 4 pm PT/ 7 pm ET/ and 11 pm GMT.

