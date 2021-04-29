Lightz Out Esports announces new PUBG Mobile India roster; signs player from Team Xspark 

More than eight months have passed since the Indian Government banned the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile amidst border tensions with China.

However, esports organizations and players are expecting the game to relaunch soon. Due to the brief hiatus, they don't want to be left behind.

In a new development, an esports organization Lightz Out Esports has entered the PUBG Mobile scene by acquiring a former Team XSpark roster for upcoming tournaments.

The announcement came through the Lightz Out Instagram page, where it uploaded a two-minute reveal video.

Lightz Out PUBG Mobile Roster

Here's the roster:

420op- Shivamm Raghav(IGL and Assaulter)

Destro- Ammar Khan (Assaulter)

EvoO- Mohamed Shahil (Assaulter)

Aditya- Aditya Mathe (Assaulter)

Kedar- Founder and CEO of Lightz Out Esports

Evo is one of the earliest players in the PUBG Mobile scene and has been active since 2018. He has represented teams like Godlike, Vsg Crawlers, and Team XSpark, while 420op and Destro were associated with U Mumba before joining XSpark.

Aditya, one of the new entrants in the PUBG Mobile scene, has shown his mettle through his performance. He was the top fragger of the PMCO Fall Split 2020.

The lineup is known for its aggressive gameplay. It won the esteemed PUBG Mobile Club Open: Fall Split India 2020, representing Team XSpark. It also qualified for the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia Fall Split S2 but was unable to participate due to a game ban.

420op has been giving indications about the new organization through his vlogs in the past two weeks. The roster is a mix of experience and raw talent. It will be fascinating to see how the roster pans out once the game is back.

Krafton has been trying to relaunch the game for the past few months. Krafton Inc, the parent company, has been on a hiring spree in the past few weeks. It also reuploaded the trailer today on its YouTube channel but made the video private after a few minutes.

Earlier, popular YouTubers and pro players like Scout, Ghatak, Kronten, and others also gave hints about the game's relaunch.