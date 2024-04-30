“Liquid is the vibe check team confirmed”: Dota 2 Redditor notices a quirky fact

Following Dota 2 ESL One Birmingham 2024, Team Liquid's competitive standing became a hot topic in the community. Despite the team's lack of silverware, a recent Reddit post pointed out something interesting; every team that beat Team Liquid in the playoffs went on to reach the Grand Final, without exception.

What's more interesting is that these teams had an impressive 85% chance of winning. Reddit user Houeclipse summed it up as:

"Liquid is the vibe check team confirmed."

Team Liquid underwent significant changes after TI9, revamping its entire roster with the active Alliance squad. Despite initial skepticism from the community, the newly formed squad along with Ludwig "zai" Wåhlberg quickly became a force to be reckoned with in the Dota 2 competitive scene.

After a third-place finish in TI11, subsequent tournaments witnessed a pattern where teams defeating Liquid in the playoffs advanced to the Grand Final. However, if Team Liquid manages to avoid defeat during the playoffs, they often end up as runners-up in the Grand Final. Speaking of this pattern Reddit user, Andromeda_53 shared that:

"This is undeniable, irrefutable, indisputable, incontestable, unassailable, incontrovertible, ironclad, indubitably, irrefragable evidence. I'm sure of it, good solve, I'm going to place my entire life savings betting on the grand finalists ASAP."

Notably, Reddit users cited instances such as TI11, where Team Secret defeated Liquid in the Losers Final but stumbled against Tundra in the Grand Final. Similarly, in TI12, Gaming Gladiators eliminated Liquid only to fall to eventual champions Team Spirit in the Grand Final.

The community has acknowledged Liquid's fate due to the statistics. Team Liquid has consistently reached the playoffs, and teams that defeat them indeed qualify for the Grand Final. Reddit user RoninXiC noted that Liquid invariably faces loss at the hands of future grand finalists in any tournament they participate in.

In their recent performance at ESL One Birmingham 2024, Team Falcons defeated the blue brand, advanced to the Grand Final, and emerged victorious.

As Liquid is set to participate in more competitive tournaments, some in the community anticipate whether Team Liquid will maintain their status as the ultimate "vibe check" team in Dota 2.

Team Liquid's performances in recent Dota 2 tournaments

Another Reddit user, black_V1king mentioned that this bad luck is the aftermath of Liquid's loss to OG back in TI9. Ever since TI9 and the untimely roster shuffle the organization has been plagued without any prominent trophies for quite some time. The following are the Dota 2 competitive results from TI11:

TI11 - Team Liquid loses to Team Secret in the Lower Bracket Final - Secret goes to the Grand Final but drops the series to Tundra 3-0.

Lima Major 2023 - Team Liquid loses to Gaimin Gladiators in the Grand Final.

DreamLeague Season 19 - Gaimin Gladiators defeated Team Liquid 3-2 in the Grand Final.

ESL One Berlin Major 2023 - Team Liquid is defeated 3-1 in the Grand Final by Gaimin Gladiators.

Bali Major 2023 - Team Liquid loses to Gaimin Gladiators 1-3 in the Grand Final.

Riyadh Masters 2023 - Team Spirit defeats Team Liquid 3-1 in the Grand Final.

TI12 - Gaimin Gladiators defeats Team Liquid 2-1 in the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals - GG loses to Team Spirit in the Grand Final.

ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 - Azure Ray defeats Team Liquid 2-1 in the Lower Bracket Final - Azure Ray defeated Liquid's rivals, Gaimin Gladiators 3-2 in the Grand Final.

Elite League 2023 - Xtreme Gaming defeats Team Liquid in the Lower Bracket Semifinal - Xtreme Gaming defeats Team Falcons in the Grand Final.

Given Team Liquid's unlucky streak in competitive Dota 2 from TI11, hopes remain high as fans anticipate their team winning major tournaments before the next TI. Feel free to share your thoughts on the observed pattern in the comments section.