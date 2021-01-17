Lock-In Day 2 results of League of Legends Spring LCS 2021

The League of Legends Championship Series 2021 Spring Lock-In tournament is underway. The second day saw all the teams from the event in action.

The LCS Spring Split 2021 is scheduled to begin on February 5th. However, before that happens, fans taste top-tier League of Legends action from 2021 LCS Lock-In. The 2021 LCS Lock-In marks the kick-off for the ninth season of North America's League of Legends' professional league.

The LCS 2021 Lock-In began on January 15th with teams like Immortals, 100 Thieves, Team SOLOMID, Team Liquid, and Cloud9. The tournament follows a group+playoffs format with ten teams participating in total.

Here's everything to know about the action from day two in the LCS 2021 Lock-In.

League of Legends LCS 2021 Lock-In: Day 2

Day two from the LCS 2021 Lock-In saw two matches from group A and three matches from Group B. The matches that took place on Day two were:

Group A

Golden Guardians vs. Team SOLOMID - Team SOLOMID emerged victorious in a close 37-minute encounter on League of Legends.

vs. - Team SOLOMID emerged victorious in a close 37-minute encounter on League of Legends. Counter Logic Gaming vs. 100 Thieves - Counter Logic Gaming snatched victory in a 45-minute bloodbath of a match.

A PERFECTLY timed Gnar ultimate from @Huni leads to a team fight and game victory for @TSM against @GoldenGuardians! #LCS pic.twitter.com/GtQrmaM2e1 — LCS (@LCSOfficial) January 16, 2021

.@clgaming (1-1) find the team fight they were looking for as they take down @100Thieves (1-1) for their first win of the 2021 #LCS Lock In Group Stage! #CLGWIN pic.twitter.com/8ypa0cBUCL — LCS (@LCSOfficial) January 17, 2021

Group B

Evil Geniuses vs. Immortals - Evil Geniuses snatched victory in a 27 minute game of League of Legends.

vs. - Evil Geniuses snatched victory in a 27 minute game of League of Legends. FlyQuest vs. Cloud9 - Cloud9 came out on top in an extremely one-sided 23-minute match.

vs. - Cloud9 came out on top in an extremely one-sided 23-minute match. Immortals vs. Dignitas - Immortals snatched their first victory of the tournaments after another one-sided 25 minute game in League of Legends.

After the auction ended on day two of the LCS 2021 Lock-In, all teams except FlyQuest had managed to secure at least one victory from the group stages. Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses remain undefeated in the group stages so far as the former has so far featured in just one match. FlyQuest is yet to secure a single victory after the first two days of the group stages.

100 Thieves, Team SOLOMID, Golden Guardians, Immortals, Cloud9, and Dignitas, secured one victory while tasting one defeat as well. Counter Logic Gaming managed to bounce back after a dismal opening day performance with a victory against Golden Guardians on the second day.

The 2021 #LCS Lock In Group Stage continues tomorrow at 12:30PM PT / 9:30PM CET with LCS Countdown! Thank you for watching with us today and have a wonderful evening! #MadeByMany — LCS (@LCSOfficial) January 17, 2021

With two more days to go in the group stages, the battle for qualifying to the playoffs is just getting started. Additionally, the LCS 2021 Lock-In also features a winner-takes-all $150,000 prize pool. With the LCS Spring Split fast approaching, the top-tier teams are slowly coming to life in the LCS 2021 Lock-In.