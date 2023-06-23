"Locked in and confirmed" - Adin Ross announces livestream with Andrew Tate, online community reacts

Kick streamer Adin Ross made a major announcement today (June 23) and revealed that he has arranged for a stream with the controversial social media personality Andrew Tate via a Discord call in the next 48 hours. It's worth noting that Tate is currently facing serious charges, including allegations of r*pe and human trafficking. As a result, the potential legal ramifications of the upcoming Discord call stream remain uncertain.

This will not be the first time that Adin has been joined by Andrew Tate on a stream. Speaking about the stream, Adin said:

"Locked in and confirmed."

Adin Ross to collaborate with Andrew Tate following the latter's recent charges

Adin Ross and Andrew Tate have a long history. Their collaboration extends beyond streaming together, as Adin Ross once chose to shave his head to emulate Andrew's distinctive look.

The duo also streamed in person when Andrew Tate visited Adin at his house in Dubai. This occurred before Andrew's arrest in Romania in December 2022. In fact, the upcoming stream will mark the first online conversation between the duo since Andrew's arrest.

Speaking about the livestream, Adin said:

"Oh, by the way, I gotta tell you, guys, right now, since he told me to announce it. Guys, official Adin Ross x Andrew Tate Discord stream is in about 48 hours."

He added:

"Let everyone know right now. He gave me the confirmation, so the Adin Ross x Andrew Tate Discord stream is gonna be in about 48 hours."

Here's what fans said

Andrew Tate has consistently polarized the internet audience. While some of Adin's fans celebrated the news of the stream, many others advised Adin to avoid associating with and supporting the contentious figure. Here are some of the notable replies:

Rico @iamkxviin @AdinUpdate Did he not just get booked on the same charges? @AdinUpdate Did he not just get booked on the same charges?

Gmoney @GmoneySolos @AdinUpdate He needs to cut ties with tate he’s a literal criminal now @AdinUpdate He needs to cut ties with tate he’s a literal criminal now

the first avenger @XTheChxsen1 @AdinUpdate Nothing like having nazis,pedos ,homophobes/transphobes and a rapist/sex trafficker on you’re stream in a couple months what a great role model and contributing member of society lol adin Ross could drop off the face of the earth and no one would care @AdinUpdate Nothing like having nazis,pedos ,homophobes/transphobes and a rapist/sex trafficker on you’re stream in a couple months what a great role model and contributing member of society lol adin Ross could drop off the face of the earth and no one would care

What are the allegations against Andrew Tate?

Following months of investigation, the Romanian authorities have finally gathered enough evidence to officially charged Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two other individuals.

As per the indictment, the Tate brothers allegedly ran a human trafficking organization across multiple countries, including Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

In addition, Andrew Tate is facing charges related to r*pe, while his brother Tristan has been accused of inciting violence.

As the current situation stands, the Romanian judge has a period of 60 days to review the case files before deciding whether to proceed with the trial.

