"Logan is doing the best he possibly can" - KSI backs Logan Paul despite the CryptoZoo buyback program being criticized

British YouTuber JJ "KSI" took to his official X account to voice support for his friend and business partner Logan Paul. For those out of the loop, the content creator has been facing criticism after announcing his crypto buyback initiative in the aftermath of the failure of his CryptoZoo NFT project (which he and his team launched in 2021).

Despite being scrutinized, JJ thinks that the buyback program is still a step in the right direction. He took to his social media account to say that Logan is doing the best he can:

"I feel like Logan is doing the best he possibly can to help those who have been affected by this project."

He also referred to one of his earlier posts, where he sarcastically called out the "haters" after Logan Paul announced the buyback program. JJ wrote:

"To anyone saying/thinking that I’ve labelled the “victims” as “haters” from my previous tweet, are clearly wrong and looking for yet another reason to try to blindly put me down."

JJ backs up his friend and business partner (Image via X/KSI)

Why is Logan Paul's buyback program being criticized?

Formerly an online nemesis of Logan, KSI has become one of his closest friends. The duo jointly owns a hydration drink company named Prime Hydration. Showing his unwavering support, JJ shared his reaction, endorsing LoganPaul 's CryptoZoo buyback initiative.

Despite announcing that he would compensate victims of the alleged crypto scam, Logan has encountered further criticism. In his statement, he specified that he would only be refunding those who purchased an NFT, meaning that individuals who bought CryptoZoo tokens would not be eligible for any compensation.

Logan excludes Zoo tokens from the refund process (Image via X/Logan Paul)

Another controversy arose from the inclusion of a clause on his buyback program website, which stated that individuals claiming a refund would forfeit their right to pursue legal action against him:

Logan Paul includes a waiver for the victims (Image via eggnftbuyback.com)

What did fans say?

KSI's post on X garnered a lot of reactions online. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans critical of KSI's latest (Image via X/KSI)

For those wondering, victims who wish to claim their money can do so through Logan's EggNFTBuyBack.com website. The process is going to start from February 8, 2024.