YouTube star and podcast host Logan Paul has taken down his response videos to fellow content creator Coffeezilla's series on CryptoZoo. In the three-part video series, the latter alleged that Paul's cryptocurrency project was an "outright scam."

After initially accusing Coffeezilla of spreading misinformation and threatening to take him to court, Logan has now walked back those claims. He made a post on the CryptoZoo Discord server, updating fans on the situation. In it, Paul said:

"I will be taking accountability, apologizing, and coming forward with a plan in the near future. Thank you all for believing in this project and sticking with me."

Coffeezilla @coffeebreak_YT Logan’s response: his response was “rash and misaligned with the true issue”



He’s going to be taking “accountability, apologizing, and coming forward with a plan”. Logan’s response: his response was “rash and misaligned with the true issue”He’s going to be taking “accountability, apologizing, and coming forward with a plan”. https://t.co/nI2tyQd28i

Logan Paul deletes CryptoZoo response videos

The popular YouTuber has received severe backlash from fans and critics alike, as information suggesting his NFT project CryptoZoo was a "scam" came to light. Coffeezilla — a YouTuber who investigates scams on his channel — made a three-part series on Paul's CryptoZoo in December, arriving at the same conclusion.

Paul put out a pair of videos in response to Coffeezilla's series, accusing the latter of "illegally" recording a conversation with his manager and threatening legal action against the YouTube investigator.

Since uploading the response videos, Logan Paul has faced even more backlash over his handling of CryptoZoo. He has since deleted the videos and reportedly called Coffeezilla to apologize for his previous threats.

Coffee, who was seemingly ready to release a video responding to Logan Paul's accusations and threats of legal action, tweeted an update confirming that the boxer had indeed apologized and dropped his previous lawsuit threats. He also said that he will be delaying the release of his own video as he awaits Paul's third response.

Coffeezilla @coffeebreak_YT



I believe he’s making a 3rd response, which I’ll be delaying my video to include. Hopefully this time he takes accountability and refunds the victims of CryptoZoo. That’s what matters. Coffeezilla @coffeebreak_YT response video to Logan Paul drops today. response video to Logan Paul drops today. https://t.co/ib6DNfkV6Z Logan called me. He said he’s deleting the two responses, and is dropping the lawsuit threats.I believe he’s making a 3rd response, which I’ll be delaying my video to include. Hopefully this time he takes accountability and refunds the victims of CryptoZoo. That’s what matters. twitter.com/coffeebreak_yt… Logan called me. He said he’s deleting the two responses, and is dropping the lawsuit threats.I believe he’s making a 3rd response, which I’ll be delaying my video to include. Hopefully this time he takes accountability and refunds the victims of CryptoZoo. That’s what matters. twitter.com/coffeebreak_yt…

Soon after, Paul made a post on the official CryptoZoo Discord server, notifying fans that he had deleted his response videos and apologized to Coffeezilla. He said:

"It was rash and misaligned with the true issue at hand, so I called him today and apologized... the war is not with Coffee. In fact, I'm grateful he brought this to light."

Though the professional wrestling star has said he'll be taking accountability for CryptoZoo and is working on a plan to address the situation moving forward, it remains unclear if Paul's strategy will involve refunding fans, as Coffeezilla suggested.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes