m0NESY to miss Blast Spring Final due to visa issues, replaced by Taz

Ahead of CS2’s BLAST Premier Spring Final 2024, m0NESY, who can’t attend the tournament due to visa issues, has been replaced by TaZ who’ll step up for G2 Esports. A few days back, CS2 News’ Telegram Group had already revealed that one of the G2 players had visa issues before catching the plane for London.

Many had already predicted that it would be the Russian AWPer as he claimed to bear bad news before the prestigious BLAST tournament. Subsequently, in a recent post on X, G2 Esports officially confirmed that the ex-IEM Dallas MVP will miss the BLAST Premier Spring Final 2024.

TaZ will replace m0NESY in BLAST Premier Spring Final 2024

Expand Tweet

Trending

G2 Esports clearly stated that its current coach, TaZ will replace m0NESY in the BLAST Premier Spring Final 2024. Notably, some netizens were expecting Stewie2k to get a second chance alongside the European giants. However, that won't be the case, as the Polish coach is all set to take over after his last appearance in 2023 (CCT Central Europe Series).

Read More: Stewie2k rumored to extend the G2 run due to visa issues with another player

Following the announcement, G2 fans seemingly felt distraught. Since m0NESY was one of the primary AWPers for the team, the organization might struggle to compete with other powerhouses. NiKo is most likely to fill the primary AWPer role for the tournament.

The 19-year-old Russian AWPer played a major part in G2 getting its hands on the trophy. However, this marks the second time G2 Esports will participate in a prestigious tournament without its full lineup.

As of writing, this is how the squad looks:

Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen (IGL)

Nielsen (IGL) Nemanja “nexa” Isaković

Isaković Nikola “NiKo” Kovač

Kovač Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač

Kovač Wiktor “TaZ” Wojtas

For more news and community pieces regarding Valve’s in-house 5v5 tactical shooter, follow Sportskeeda’s official CS2 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.