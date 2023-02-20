Magic: The Gathering's March of the Machine expansion reveals powerful Breach the Multiverse spell

Magic: The Gathering’s March of the Machine will wrap up the game’s current storyline, allowing players to get access to new cards. Among these is a new Black sorcery named "Breach the Multiverse." Although expensive, it has the potential to punish your opponent greatly, grant you a few powerful permanents, and also, perhaps most interestingly of all, transform your permanents.

While it might not seem like a big deal to transform your permanents into Phyrexians, there will reportedly be another card that will make this one far more interesting in the late game.

Breach the Multiverse could be an amazing multiplayer spell in Magic: The Gathering

Brian Kibler @bmkibler From the Concept to Compleat art gallery From the Concept to Compleat art gallery 👀 https://t.co/jYjjMANQHy

Breach the Multiverse is a very expensive Black spell - 7 mana at its baseline. There are ways to cast it early, or perhaps for free, depending on what MTG format you’re playing. It could be a powerful card in Commander since there’s so much mana ramp there.

Here is a quick rundown of Breach the Multiverse's characteristics.

Mana Value: 5BB

5BB Type: Sorcery

Sorcery Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: "Each player mills ten cards. For each player, choose a creature or planeswalker card in that player's graveyard. Put those cards onto the battlefield under your control. Then, each creature you control becomes a Phyrexian in addition to its other types."

Breach the Multiverse in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The more players that are in your game, the better Breach the Multiverse is going to be for your gameplay experience. It affects both you and other players at the same time. If you’re running huge creatures, you can get something out for free essentially.

The creature or planeswalker you pull doesn’t have to be among the cards you milled that turn either. The description states that you have to “choose a creature or planeswalker card in that player’s graveyard.” This means that if you have been milling or removing creatures and planeswalkers of your opponent, you can be prepared to turn their own weapons against them.

The Great Synthesis in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

This also turns all the creatures you control into Phyrexians, in addition to their regular types.

Importantly, Jin-Gitaxias, also revealed in this preview, transforms into a Saga. One ability of the Saga returns all non-Phyrexian cards. Suddenly, you have the power to return all (or almost all) of your opponent’s creatures back to their hand and deal a fatal blow without having to worry about blockers.

It is unclear how important this spell is going to be in the coming meta-shift, but it has the potential to be an incredibly powerful card, especially if players can duplicate it and mill a third of someone’s deck in one cast. That’s also possible in the current Standard meta.

Magic: The Gathering @wizards_magic



Here's all the panels from the day, conveniently in VOD form! That's a wrap on Day 2 of #MCPhilly ! The Magic continues tomorrow with the finals of #PTPhyrexia , games and panels galore, and the First Look at March of the Machine! #MTGMachine Here's all the panels from the day, conveniently in VOD form! That's a wrap on Day 2 of #MCPhilly! The Magic continues tomorrow with the finals of #PTPhyrexia, games and panels galore, and the First Look at March of the Machine! #MTGMachineHere's all the panels from the day, conveniently in VOD form! https://t.co/aotci4Qnyc

Breach the Multiverse will be one of the cards in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering expansion, March of the Machine. This expansion launches globally on April 21, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes