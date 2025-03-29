Magical life-sim Witchbrook announced for PC and consoles

First announced at the latest Nintendo Direct March 2025, Witchbrook is coming to PC and consoles later this year. Developed by Chucklefish in collaboration with Robotality, this pixel-art-driven life-sim aims to transport players to a world of magic where they can live as the witch or wizard and indulge in a variety of activities.

Attending classes, working jobs, and having romantic relationships are just a few of the many things players can do in the game. Here's what players need to know about Witchbrook, including platforms, gameplay details, and more.

What platforms is Witchbrook on?

Attend classes to learn the ways of the occult (Image via Chuccklefish)

The game will launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox platforms later in Winter 2025, including a day one launch on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription catalog. The narrative sees players attend the titular academy to learn the intricacies of magic and witchcraft. Set in the city of Mossport, players will make new friends while learning to live life as they see fit.

Players will be able to attend classes to learn spellcasting, broomriding, potion crafting, and so on. That said, a life outside of classes awaits in the grand city and its surrounding woodlands. Side activities include foraging through nature, attending events, making new friends, and more, and the last one can lead to romances with various personable NPCs to meet.

Customization features are also included just not for the main protagonist but also home decor, renovation, and garden. Players will also be able to traverse both foot and vehicles to complete jobs across the sandbox cityscape. Additionally, the game will support co-op for up to four players, so fans can enjoy the idyllic adventure with their friends as they see fit.

