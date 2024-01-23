"Make good game = people buy game": Twitch streamer Asmongold explains why Palworld is so successful despite controversies

Popular MMORPG streamer Asmongold recently shared his thoughts about Palworld on X. In his post, the content creator stated that audiences only care about the game's quality and not the controversies surrounding it, such as issues with AI and copyright infringement.

The WoW icon referred to all the controversial issues surrounding Palworld as "pretend problems." He added that regardless of how many issues the title has and how controversial it is, people are still buying it because it is a good game.

"The success of Palworld proves that the only thing customers *actually* care about is a good game. AI? Slavery? B*ast*ality? Copyright infringement? It's a video game. These are pretend problems that people don't actually care about. Make good game = people buy game. Simple."

The streamer discusses why Palword is succeeding (Image via X/@Asmongold)

"Astonishes me": Asmongold's fans agree with streamer's opinion and are shocked at the hate Palword is getting

Palworld was released on January 19, 2024. Since its launch, it has gained a lot of attention, and many people have downloaded it.

However, some people have accused the makers of Palworld of using AI-generated artwork. Additionally, many individuals have voiced concerns that the title's design is too similar to the Pokemon franchise.

Some members of the Palworld community have criticized Nintendo for missing an opportunity to create a similar game based on Pokemon. Others have refused to purchase Palworld as a way of showing their loyalty to Pokemon and Ark (a survival game).

Many people from Asmongold's community agreed with his views and commented on his post, which has received over 820K views. One X user was surprised and claimed that people do not want to see fun games exist:

"All the hate it’s getting really astonishes me. Some people are vehemently AGAINST more fun games existing."

Expand Tweet

Another user said they initially did see the similarity to Pokemon but changed their mind after seeing the gameplay.

Expand Tweet

Many more people spoke their views and thoughts about Palworld:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Asmongold recently reacted to Palworld overtaking popular games on Steam like Cyberpunk, Elden Ring, Baldurs Gate 3, and more.