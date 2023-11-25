"Making his mama and papa cry" - Kick streamer Citrus garners praise for helping his parents pay off $40,000 mortgage

Kick streamer Citrus, the head moderator for fellow popular Kick content creator Adin Ross, recently garnered praise from netizens for sending his parents $40,000 to help pay off their mortgage. In a recent broadcast, the streamer went on a call with his parents to reveal the surprise, with both of them effusively thanking him.

Upon realizing his contribution, Citrus' parents couldn't stop their emotions from taking hold and shared a tearful response:

"Sean, thats 41! Oh my god. Thank you. Love you."

Many lauded the Kick streamer for helping his parents with their financial obligations:

"Makin his mama and papa cry W son"

"Inspirational" - Fans react to Citrus sending $40,000 to his parents to help pay the mortgage

After sending $40k to his parents and informing them, the streamer cut the call, stating that he'd talk further with them off-stream. Visibly overwhelmed with emotions, the Kick moderator looked away from the camera after cutting the call.

Netizens reacted to the moment with support and praise, with some lauding his action as "inspirational" and "wholesome":

Some more positive reactions from users include:

Twitter user @scubaryan_ also shared another instance where the streamer showed his generosity. Replying to another user, @scubaryan_ stated that he had received $12,800 from Citrus to buy a Rolex.

Upon being enquired further, the user explained that Citrus actually wanted to tip him, and when he asked for a Rolex watch, the streamer obliged with a $12,800 tip.

However, some were more skeptical, suspecting an ulterior motive behind the streamer's conduct on camera. A few users questioned why he didn't send "extra money":

Netizens' suspicions may stem from Citrus' contentious behavior on previous occasions, which involved him using the "n-word" on livestream and allegedly utilizing Adin Ross' name as clickbait for videos.

He currently serves as the head moderator for Adin Ross. Among Adin's various other expensive acquisitions, he has also acquired an entire floor in a high-end apartment building for his Kick moderators, along with his bodyguards and friends.

The Kick streamer and moderator has 29,000 followers on Kick, with most of his content centered around Just Chatting streams. The streamer's monthly watch hours sit at a whopping 215,000+ hours.