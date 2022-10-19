Markiplier blasted for supporting PewDiePie's 'anti-black & anti-Semitic' stance, Twitter hits back in classic manner

YouTube's first-ever 100 million-subscribed YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie's" editor, Sive, has taken to his Twitter account to clap back at a detractor labeling Felix and Mark "Markiplier" as anti-Semitic. To be more precise, Twitter user @koribaudelaire shared a screenshot of Mark's latest upload with the caption declaring the latter to be a supporter of PewDiePie's repeated "antisemitism" and "anti-blackness."

Responding to the scathing comments, Felix's editor shared a sarcastic defense response by stating that he is still employed by the YouTuber's team despite Felix being an alleged "racist," according to the aforementioned user. For context, Sive is ethnically African-American. He said:

"PewDiePie is so anti-black and racist that I'm still employed."

Sive defends PewDiePie from alleged racist claims

Being a big name on the social media circuit, PewDiePie has often been dragged into a lot of controversy. One of the allegations that has come forward is "racism." Many critics believe that the YouTuber shares racist and anti-semetic inclinations.

The theories were engendered after the infamous New Zealand shooting. For those out of the loop, the perpetrator had invaded a mosque in Christchurch, brutally firing his gun at the people present there. Shockingly enough, he recorded the entire sequence on his go-pro. He was heard saying the phrase: "Subscribe to PewDiePie." Following the revelation, many people criticized Felix for using "far-right" content in his videos.

Additionally, he was also found to be making holocaust-related jokes in his videos. In a Tumblr post, Felix said:

“I think of the content that I create as entertainment, and not a place for any serious political commentary.”

Markiplier, a close friend of Felix's, has been among the people who have always supported the latter. However, as mentioned, the Twitter user @koribaudelaire shared a scathing comment on both Mark and Felix for their anti-Semitic tendencies.

The user deleted the tweet after receiving Sive's reply. However, not before the latter could screenshot the post:

Readers should note that following a lot of negative comments, the user also went private.

Fans react to the entire drama

Seeing the user promptly delete the post following Sive's sardonic reply, fans flocked under the tweet to share their comments. Many posted their meme reactions as well.

The following are some of those reactions:

DuckyHeights @DuckingHeights @sivemorten A forecast that was 100% accurate, excellent job on the prediction Sive. @sivemorten A forecast that was 100% accurate, excellent job on the prediction Sive. https://t.co/4wNloWx2Xe

CJ Is Watching Retro Anime @CJMakesTweets @sivemorten If I’m to extend the same level of good faith to there intentions that they extend to Markiplier I think they just hate charity. Yeah that’s what it is. @sivemorten If I’m to extend the same level of good faith to there intentions that they extend to Markiplier I think they just hate charity. Yeah that’s what it is.

Rad: ⚡✨ @SwifterSharper



This is what happens when you gather all of the jobless people in one platform 🤦‍♂️ @sivemorten You are doing PewDiePie a big favor for telling him to stay away from TwitterThis is what happens when you gather all of the jobless people in one platform 🤦‍♂️ @sivemorten You are doing PewDiePie a big favor for telling him to stay away from Twitter 💀This is what happens when you gather all of the jobless people in one platform 🤦‍♂️

TheSpookMaster @TheSponchMaster @sivemorten Imagine having such a baseless and irrational hatred of PewDiePie that you hate Markiplier simply for rightfully defending him. @sivemorten Imagine having such a baseless and irrational hatred of PewDiePie that you hate Markiplier simply for rightfully defending him.

Ehrinim @ehrinim @sivemorten I don't think pew had black people in mind when he said the word. I think it came to him as a generic insult. Still an insult, but as a European I think he underestimated the gravity of the connotations this word brings. So, no I don't think he is racist either. @sivemorten I don't think pew had black people in mind when he said the word. I think it came to him as a generic insult. Still an insult, but as a European I think he underestimated the gravity of the connotations this word brings. So, no I don't think he is racist either.

It is unlikely that Felix will take to Twitter to respond to the accusations. Despite having an official account, he has 0 tweets to his name (he remains largely inactive). However, it would be interesting to see if Markiplier picks on the post.

