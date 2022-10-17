Markiplier's entire Distractible drama explored: YouTuber might make OF debut

Mark "Markiplier" has set the internet on fire with his new proposition about starting an OF (OnlyFans) account if certain conditions about his Distractible podcast are met.

As a highly popular YouTuber, Mark has more than 33 million subscribers under his belt and has used many such "unconventional" means to raise money for charity in the past. The proposition has created quite a buzz as fans have flooded social media sites, especially Twitter, with enthusiastic posts such as this:

Markiplier's Distractible proposition: What it is and why he might start an OnlyFans account

On Sunday, October 16, Mark posted a video on YouTube where he brought up his proposition about starting an OF account if certain conditions, regarding some of the podcasts he is a part of, are met.

The veteran YouTuber laid down the rules of the game after discussing why exactly he would be starting an OF account in the first place.

The creator-cum-podcaster has been part of many charitable drives in his long career as an internet personality. Famous for his quirky, happy-go-lucky personality, Markiplier has raised money for charity through certain unconventional means in the past, such as a n*de calendar featuring himself that sold over 38,000 copies.

Trying to dispel the confusion that people unaware of his career might have about the venture, the YouTuber reassured his audience by explaining what he had done in the past:

"Rest assured, I know what Im doing. In the past I made a lovely little calendar called Markiplier's Tasteful Nudes Calendar. Where I did what exactly the titled describes, and I sold it for charity. It was so successful that we sold over 38,000 of these calendars..."

He further stated that his new endevor will be much the same:

"My OnlyFans will be much the same, except I won't be signing it. But all of the proceeds will be donated to charity."

But he set some ground rules and requirements for that to happen, making it clear that he will only open the OF account if people listen to his podcasts Distractible and Go! My Favorite Sports Team on both Spotify and Apple podcasts. Here are the exact conditions.

Markiplier's conditions regarding Distractible and Go! My Favorite Sports Team podcasts

Condition #1 - Fans need to listen to the Distractible podcast so much that it tops the charts on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The Joe Rogan Experience is the current reigning champion, and according to the YouTuber, the first condition is that Distractible dethrones it to simultaneously top charts on both the platforms.

"You need to listen so hard, with enough new listeners, that you launch Distractible to #1 on both the Apple podcast charts and Spotify. Thereby dethroning Joe Rogan."

The conditions (Image via Markiplier/YouTube)

Condition #2 - His audience also needs to listen to the Go! My Favorite Sports Team podcast and push it to the top of the sports category in not only the United States of America but also the world:

"Go! My Favorite Sports Team has to become the #1 sports podcast in America and the world. There is a subcategory in podcasts for sports. It must, for all the world to see, sit at the top of those charts and for all the other sports podcasts to look upon and weep at my knowledge of sports that I definitely have."

Markiplier has made it clear that he will not be opening an OnlyFans account if the above conditions are not met, thereby depriving the world of his "tasteful n*des."

Twitter goes wild after Markiplier asks fans to watch his podcasts

Markiplier's fans have made it their life's mission to get as many people as possible to listen to Distractible and Go! My Favorite Sports Team podcasts to ensure that the YouTuber releases his OF content. Here are some reactions and memes they shared on Twitter:

That One Nerd @_EchoSpark_ HI, FRIENDLY REMINDER TO GO LISTEN TO MARKIPLIER’S PODCAST “DISTRACTABLE”! DON’T ASK WHY HI, FRIENDLY REMINDER TO GO LISTEN TO MARKIPLIER’S PODCAST “DISTRACTABLE”! DON’T ASK WHY

captain anaelle 🍂 7 DAYS @dqrkiplier MARKIPLIER WILL ACTUALLY OPEN AN ONLYFANS IF HIS PODCASTS GET TO #1 ON BOTH SPOTIFY AND APPLE PODCAST AND ALL OF THE PROCEEDS WILL BE DONATED TO CHARITY SO GO STREAM DISTRACTIBLE AND GMFST RN MARKIPLIER WILL ACTUALLY OPEN AN ONLYFANS IF HIS PODCASTS GET TO #1 ON BOTH SPOTIFY AND APPLE PODCAST AND ALL OF THE PROCEEDS WILL BE DONATED TO CHARITY SO GO STREAM DISTRACTIBLE AND GMFST RN

spooky lady raz @_lady_raziel this is how i imagine the current markiplier situation in my mind this is how i imagine the current markiplier situation in my mind https://t.co/j9zX6309fD

𖧧 ghost f-ace @acelikesghosts markiplier is willing to make an onlyfans if his podcasts reach #1 on spotify and apple is so weird no i’m not listening to them rn what do you mean markiplier is willing to make an onlyfans if his podcasts reach #1 on spotify and apple is so weird no i’m not listening to them rn what do you mean

addie @bludhaeven me streaming all markiplier podcasts simultaneously to #1 globally so he can start his onlyfans me streaming all markiplier podcasts simultaneously to #1 globally so he can start his onlyfans https://t.co/8aPUW9S2IN

Markiplier currently has 33.8 million subscribers on YouTube, and his channel has accrued over 19 billion views since its inception back in 2012. Fans can find the links to the relevant podcasts in the description of his recent YouTube video, "I Will Start An Only Fans..."

