How old is Markiplier? Breaking down the streamer’s age and other personal information

Mark "Markiplier" is a 32-year-old YouTube veteran who recently celebrated ten years of creating content on the red platform. The Hawaiian-born American YouTuber started his YouTube career in 2012 and became popular with his Let's Play videos of horror games like Amnesia.

Mark also played a lot of Minecraft and indie games, accruing more than 30 million subscribers on YouTube, making him one of the most popular personalities on the Google-owned platform. Mark is also known for his comedy skits and podcasts. He is lovably called the "most caring YouTuber" for his tight relationship with his fanbase.

How exactly did Mark become one of the foremost gaming channels on YouTube, with 33 million subs? Let's look at what shaped Markiplier into the YouTube giant he is now.

Markiplier: Breaking down the YouTuber's 10-year journey on the platform

Birth and education

Mark Edward Fischbach was born on June 28, 1989 (he will turn 33 in five days) in Hawaii, but the family moved to Ohio shortly after. His father was in the US Army, and his mother was a Korean immigrant.

In their early years, he and his older brother Jason were subject to bullying due to their Asian heritage. Mark's academic career was controlled by his father, who reportedly forced him to study engineering.

Despite having shown interest in becoming a video game designer, Mark ended up getting a degree in biomedical engineering, which landed him a desk job. After being fired from his job, Mark had an appendectomy and led a monotonous life, so he decided to become a YouTuber.

What does Markiplier mean?

Fans know Mark loves to don his alter egos for different sketches and bits that he does on YouTube. The channel hame is a portmanteau of the word Mark and multiplier, referring to the multiple characters Mark intended to play on his channel.

Here is a list of Mark's alter egos:

Darkiplier Wilford Warfstarche Jims Twins Santaplier

Markiplier's alter egos (Image via Fandom)

Making it as a YouTuber

Mark went through several profiles before sticking to his current main one. Starting off, his channel was a blend of horror games and Minecraft. He also regularly streamed on Twitch and had a separate channel for VODs and clips.

Around 2014 was the time he became associated with the group Cyndago. The group, along with Mark, produced various satirical sketches allowing the Hawaiian to showcase his acting abilities.

To commemorate his 10th year on YouTube, Mark uploaded the first part of a new sketch called 'In Space With Markiplier.' Below is a fantastic fanart about the sketch:

With fellow YouTuber Nathan, Mark started a collaborative channel called Unus Annus in November 2019, where the duo attempted to upload a video every day for a year.

The intended project was to upload videos of non-video game activities and was to be around for only a year. They did well on that promise by deleting the channel on November 13, 2020. They both won the Best Collaboration award at the Annual Streamy Awards for it.

Mark has been in a relationship with Cincinnati-based graphic designer and animator Amy "Peebles" since 2015.

Markiplier's political views

Mark is a self-proclaimed liberal who openly supports universal healthcare, freedom of religion, and other liberal policies. In 2017, he hosted a 12-hour livestream for charity to raise money for an LGBT+ organization Human Rights Campaign. He has also been an outspoken supporter of the recent BLM protests.

Mark is also a philanthropist who raised money for charitable organizations such as Make a Wish, Doctors without Borders, and Child's Play. He has donated money to Alzheimer's research and institutes dealing with depression and bipolar disorder.

His deep, resonant voice and sophisticated style blended with amazing acting skills and quick thinking make him a very amusing creator to watch. Years of video game knowledge allowed him to create witty and interesting commentary with his Let's Play content.

Mark's love for giving the spotlight to indie games also allows smaller game studios to reach a wider audience. You can currently catch Markiplier playing horror games such as Simulacra and Phasmophobia while having light-hearted fun with friends playing Garry's Mod on his channel.

