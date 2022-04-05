“Happy 10 years”: Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye and more react to Markiplier’s 10th anniversary on YouTube

Popular YouTuber Mark "Markiplier" announced his 10-year anniversary on YouTube today, sparking fans and friends to congratulate him on his decade-long journey of creating an extremely wide variety of content.

Mark has been one of the most popular YouTubers over the last five years or so, accumulating over 30 million subscribers by playing games, filming collaborative content with friends, and co-creating one of the most unique YouTube channels of all time: Unus Annus.

Along with today marking his 10-year anniversary, he also released his latest and highly-anticipated Choose Your Own Adventure style video called In Space with Markiplier, which brings the person watching the video on a journey of their choosing with dozens of possible endings.

After successfully releasing the first video of In Space with Markiplier, he posted a photo of himself holding balloons with the caption, "10 years of YouTube today!"

Mark @markiplier 10 years of YouTube today! 10 years of YouTube today! https://t.co/KME7eQcn9k

Friends and fans celebrate Markiplier's 10 years on YouTube

One of the first people to react to the post was popular YouTube streamer Valkyrae, who congratulated him on the impressive milestone.

One of Markiplier's long-time YouTube friends, Jacksepticeye, also posted his reaction to the anniversary.

The co-creator of Unus Annus, Ethan "CrankGameplays" Nestor, reacted to the announcement as well.

The YouTuber's video editor Lixian also left his congratulations on the anniversary, along with Mark and Jacksepticeye's clothing brand CLOAK.

Along with all of these close friends, plenty of other online creators left their supportive comments under the post, with popular VTuber Zentreya commenting on how they've been a fan of Mark before they rose to prominence.

Zentreya ❓ VSHOJO @zentreya

seems like just yesterday I was watching you.

Thank you for staying with us for so long and providing so many memorable moments. @markiplier 10 freakin years..seems like just yesterday I was watching you.Thank you for staying with us for so long and providing so many memorable moments. @markiplier 10 freakin years.. seems like just yesterday I was watching you. 😭Thank you for staying with us for so long and providing so many memorable moments.

Mick Lauer @RicepirateMick @markiplier Gratz brother. To another decade of adventures and growth dude @markiplier Gratz brother. To another decade of adventures and growth dude

Tyler Scheid @Apocalypto_12 @markiplier woooooo!! Congrats! Also nice balloons dude woooooo!! Congrats! Also nice balloons dude @markiplier 🙌 woooooo!! Congrats! Also nice balloons dude

Leonhart @LeonhartYT @markiplier Congrats Mark! Been one of my biggest inspirations for beginning my own journey. Grateful! @markiplier Congrats Mark! Been one of my biggest inspirations for beginning my own journey. Grateful!

Along with these other YouTubers showing their appreciation for Mark and his decade-long career, an overwhelming number of fans shared their reactions to the anniversary, with many posting memes to show their support.

Mason Solo McFly @jedi_of_1985 @markiplier Congrats on the milstone, Mark. I've been a fan of the channel since the Happy Wheels days, and I continue to be a fan of you even today @markiplier Congrats on the milstone, Mark. I've been a fan of the channel since the Happy Wheels days, and I continue to be a fan of you even today

Jlipper @OfficialJlipper @markiplier I’m glad to have been around for so long and watch your channel grow and develop! Here’s to 10 more amazing years! @markiplier I’m glad to have been around for so long and watch your channel grow and develop! Here’s to 10 more amazing years! https://t.co/8fuG50GEIH

🍈메롱소다🍈 @ttallangieyo

나는 옛날에 힘들 때마다 네 영상을 보면서 위로를 참 많이 받았어. 마크 앞으로의 미래도 승승장구하길 바랄게 Happy 10 Years!! @markiplier 아유 마크야 10주년 정말로 축하해.. 10년동안 유튜버로써 활동한다는게 어려운 일이었을 텐데 꾸준히 성장해내다니, 멋지다!!나는 옛날에 힘들 때마다 네 영상을 보면서 위로를 참 많이 받았어. 마크 앞으로의 미래도 승승장구하길 바랄게Happy 10 Years!! @markiplier 아유 마크야 10주년 정말로 축하해.. 10년동안 유튜버로써 활동한다는게 어려운 일이었을 텐데 꾸준히 성장해내다니, 멋지다!!나는 옛날에 힘들 때마다 네 영상을 보면서 위로를 참 많이 받았어. 마크 앞으로의 미래도 승승장구하길 바랄게🎉🎉 Happy 10 Years!!👏👏🎂

The aforementioned tweet has been translated below:

"Mark, congratulations on your 10th anniversary. It must have been difficult for you to be active as a YouTuber for 10 years. In the old days, whenever I was having a hard time, watching your videos gave me a lot of comfort. Mark, I wish you all the best in the future as well. Happy 10 Years!!"

Pyro @808_pyro @markiplier You are an absolutely incredible human being Mark. Congratulations, 🧡 we love you! ! ! @markiplier You are an absolutely incredible human being Mark. Congratulations, 🧡 we love you! ! !

Alexis Lexi Mcloughlin @angelsepticey1 @markiplier Congrats Mark on 10 years on YouTube we all love and appreciate you today Mark 🥳 @markiplier Congrats Mark on 10 years on YouTube we all love and appreciate you today Mark 🥳😊

Davcharley5001 @davcharley5001 @markiplier Congratulations dude, been subbed 2 u since u hit 10 million subs

Hope 2 see better and cooler content, also can't wait 2 see Markiplier in Space Congratulations dude, been subbed 2 u since u hit 10 million subsHope 2 see better and cooler content, also can't wait 2 see Markiplier in Space @markiplier 😎Congratulations dude, been subbed 2 u since u hit 10 million subs😎Hope 2 see better and cooler content, also can't wait 2 see Markiplier in Space 🚀 https://t.co/qmhlriMRge

🔴Live🔴Raine Yi 🤪💦SlimeChamp @RaineYiVTube @markiplier Congrats!!! I dont watch you as often as I used to but I'm glad to see you still going! @markiplier Congrats!!! I dont watch you as often as I used to but I'm glad to see you still going!

linds꩜ @alwayslovinlou @markiplier the big 10!!! so proud of everything you’ve accomplished mark! i know you’ll continue to wow us with your big brain projects! congratulations @markiplier the big 10!!! so proud of everything you’ve accomplished mark! i know you’ll continue to wow us with your big brain projects! congratulations✨❤️ https://t.co/Vv0rCu9oIn

⋆ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ ʟᴇxɪᴇ⋆ @markipooiloveu @markiplier Congrats Mark! Hope you have a wonderful day. Thank you so much for all that you do. Your videos have helped me a lot and I'm super proud of youuuuu @markiplier Congrats Mark! Hope you have a wonderful day. Thank you so much for all that you do. Your videos have helped me a lot and I'm super proud of youuuuu

With Markiplier showing no signs of slowing down or stopping, it's safe to say that for the foreseeable future, we can expect his entertaining content to continue to push the boundaries of what a content creator can do.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul