“Happy 10 years”: Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye and more react to Markiplier’s 10th anniversary on YouTube

Popular YouTuber Mark "Markiplier" announced his 10-year anniversary on YouTube today, sparking fans and friends to congratulate him on his decade-long journey of creating an extremely wide variety of content.
Mark has been one of the most popular YouTubers over the last five years or so, accumulating over 30 million subscribers by playing games, filming collaborative content with friends, and co-creating one of the most unique YouTube channels of all time: Unus Annus.
Along with today marking his 10-year anniversary, he also released his latest and highly-anticipated Choose Your Own Adventure style video called In Space with Markiplier, which brings the person watching the video on a journey of their choosing with dozens of possible endings.
After successfully releasing the first video of In Space with Markiplier, he posted a photo of himself holding balloons with the caption, "10 years of YouTube today!"
Friends and fans celebrate Markiplier's 10 years on YouTube
One of the first people to react to the post was popular YouTube streamer Valkyrae, who congratulated him on the impressive milestone.
One of Markiplier's long-time YouTube friends, Jacksepticeye, also posted his reaction to the anniversary.
The co-creator of Unus Annus, Ethan "CrankGameplays" Nestor, reacted to the announcement as well.
The YouTuber's video editor Lixian also left his congratulations on the anniversary, along with Mark and Jacksepticeye's clothing brand CLOAK.
Along with all of these close friends, plenty of other online creators left their supportive comments under the post, with popular VTuber Zentreya commenting on how they've been a fan of Mark before they rose to prominence.
Along with these other YouTubers showing their appreciation for Mark and his decade-long career, an overwhelming number of fans shared their reactions to the anniversary, with many posting memes to show their support.
The aforementioned tweet has been translated below:
"Mark, congratulations on your 10th anniversary. It must have been difficult for you to be active as a YouTuber for 10 years. In the old days, whenever I was having a hard time, watching your videos gave me a lot of comfort. Mark, I wish you all the best in the future as well. Happy 10 Years!!"
With Markiplier showing no signs of slowing down or stopping, it's safe to say that for the foreseeable future, we can expect his entertaining content to continue to push the boundaries of what a content creator can do.
