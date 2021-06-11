Fans label Markiplier the "real creator" of FNAF, after Scott Cawthon gets exposed for allegedly donating to anti-LGBTQ politicians

Markiplier once claimed himself to be the "king of Five Nights at Freddy's" during one of the franchise's latest installments.

This is now true, according to Twitter, as the creator of "Five Nights at Freddy's" Scott Cawthon was exposed on Twitter for allegedly donating to anti-LGBT politicians on June 10th. June is slated to be Pride Month worldwide and is fitted with celebrations for the LGBT community.

Instantly, fans of the franchise denounced Cawthon and labeled YouTube sensation Markiplier as the creator of "Five Nights at Freddy's."

turns out scott cawthon, well-known as the creator of five nights at freddy's and less known as being a christian fundie, maxed out his political donations to republican candidates and PACs in 2020. pic.twitter.com/pwgrjqx6xS — chief imagineering officer of antifa (@IAmGryphoneer) June 10, 2021

This all comes from the donation lookup on the website, OpenSecrets. Twitter user IAmGryphoneer disclosed this alleged information to the public on June 10th. It soon followed people tweeting about the "true" creator of the horror game franchise.

so scott cawthon is apparently h*mophobic and has donated to many anti LQBTQIA+ foundations. so id like to introduce you to the real creator of FNAF pic.twitter.com/IcmkHh52jY — seb (@ghoulbur) June 11, 2021

Markiplier and the FNaF franchise

Markiplier, real name Mark Fischbach, began his YouTube career in 2012. Five Nights at Freddy's has been a staple of Markiplier's channel since his first playthrough in 2014. His first video about the franchise is now nearing 92 million views after seven years.

After his final playthrough of the first game in the FNaF series, Markiplier jokingly claimed himself as the "king of Five Nights at Freddy's," before going on to play the other six games under the same name along with several spin-off recreations under different names.

The alleged donation reveal has left fans of the franchise distraught. Many fans have called Markiplier the "creator" of the franchise simply because of his love for the game.

Finding out that Scott Cawthon has been donating to anti-LGBTQIA politicians, while somehow creating a franchise of games that single handily spawned a whole generation of furries has got me like pic.twitter.com/zA7FYSVwBA — Jesse Cox (@JesseCox) June 10, 2021

hello there everyone who is on the Scott Cawthon drama I would like to inform you all that FNAF was not made by this so called Scott Cawthon guy! it was markiplier / Mark Edward Fischbach and this is proof! pic.twitter.com/KHldsrNfME — 404 (@404ERR0RZ) June 11, 2021

This is kind of heart breaking when you realize this game has a large LGBT+ following and this guy is using their money to support people literally trying to make it a crime to be queer or trans. Fuck Scott. — Indigo Blue (@midwestemo13) June 10, 2021

Hoping to see @MatPatGT (who has worked with scott i.e. the "Kings of FNAF" charity stream) and @markiplier (who had an officially licensed merch crossover with FNAF) denounce this funding of bigoted and anti-democracy actors. — Amethyst Trotter ⚧️🌹#FreePalestine (@AmethystTrotter) June 10, 2021

scott cawthon if markiplier didn’t exist pic.twitter.com/Lcy195h4Wj — gOAT 🇲🇽 (@thehighgoat) June 11, 2021

Who tf is Scott cawthon I only know markiplier creator of fnaf pic.twitter.com/N2VwE0I3ru — Wackadoodoo (@Wackadoodoo626) June 11, 2021

Since the alleged exposure on Twitter, the tweet itself has received six thousand retweets and one thousand replies. This has also raised Scott Cawthon's name to the trending tab on Twitter, which allowed more people to comment on this alleged exposure. Some were less concerned about coining Markiplier, among others, as the "creator" of the FNaF franchise.

This is something we're not gonna do. It excuses the continued act of playing and purchasing games made by troglodytes. The only time it was okay was with Minecraft where notch no longer profits from it. But shit that still actively supports the creator means you do not buy it — Sweet Lady Propane (@KothQueen) June 11, 2021

The trending tabs on both Markiplier and Scott Cawthon has gained substantial weight, along with the Freddy tab marked under video games gaining 27 thousand tweets at the time of the story. Markiplier and Scott Cawthon have yet to comment on the matter.

