Fans label Markiplier the "real creator" of FNAF, after Scott Cawthon gets exposed for allegedly donating to anti-LGBTQ politicians

Markiplier once claimed himself to be the "king of Five Nights at Freddy's" during one of the franchise's latest installments.
This is now true, according to Twitter, as the creator of "Five Nights at Freddy's" Scott Cawthon was exposed on Twitter for allegedly donating to anti-LGBT politicians on June 10th. June is slated to be Pride Month worldwide and is fitted with celebrations for the LGBT community.
Instantly, fans of the franchise denounced Cawthon and labeled YouTube sensation Markiplier as the creator of "Five Nights at Freddy's."
This all comes from the donation lookup on the website, OpenSecrets. Twitter user IAmGryphoneer disclosed this alleged information to the public on June 10th. It soon followed people tweeting about the "true" creator of the horror game franchise.
Markiplier and the FNaF franchise
Markiplier, real name Mark Fischbach, began his YouTube career in 2012. Five Nights at Freddy's has been a staple of Markiplier's channel since his first playthrough in 2014. His first video about the franchise is now nearing 92 million views after seven years.
After his final playthrough of the first game in the FNaF series, Markiplier jokingly claimed himself as the "king of Five Nights at Freddy's," before going on to play the other six games under the same name along with several spin-off recreations under different names.
The alleged donation reveal has left fans of the franchise distraught. Many fans have called Markiplier the "creator" of the franchise simply because of his love for the game.
Since the alleged exposure on Twitter, the tweet itself has received six thousand retweets and one thousand replies. This has also raised Scott Cawthon's name to the trending tab on Twitter, which allowed more people to comment on this alleged exposure. Some were less concerned about coining Markiplier, among others, as the "creator" of the FNaF franchise.
The trending tabs on both Markiplier and Scott Cawthon has gained substantial weight, along with the Freddy tab marked under video games gaining 27 thousand tweets at the time of the story. Markiplier and Scott Cawthon have yet to comment on the matter.
