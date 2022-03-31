Jacksepticeye announces that he’s starting ADHD medications, Pokimane and fans wish him well

Seán "Jacksepticeye" announced on Twitter today that he would be starting to take ADHD medication, which friends and fans wished him well with.
The news may come as a shock to some fans of the popular YouTuber, but to many, this news comes as no surprise, as he's been known to have a very easily-distractable nature. He recently spoke about the diagnoses in his playthrough of Elden Ring, opening by joking about how the signs of ADHD were very obvious to long-time fans and himself.
"I got diagnosed with ADHD recently. Shocking, right? *laughs*"
(Clip starts at 46:30)
Jacksepticeye talks about his ADHD diagnoses
He explained that he finally had a doctor take a look at his behavior to determine if he truly had ADHD, saying that the doctor called it "textbook ADHD."
"I finally saw a psychiatrist about it, got them to look at me and they were like, 'Yeah, you're textbook ADHD.' I'm not medicated for it yet, I hope to be, but it made so much sense now."
Seán then talked about the signs of his ADHD being on show in many of his videos, citing instances where he was easily distracted or wasn't paying attention while playing video games.
"Every time I look back now at these videos that I've done or series I've played and I just bounce from idea to idea. I forget what I'm doing, I forget about my inventory, I forget what somebody just said to me two seconds after they said it 'cause I'm not paying attention. It all makes a lot more sense."
Seán finished his announcement by saying he's happy he's been diagnosed, since now he knows why he's so easily distracted.
"It doesn't change my life too much until I get medication for it, but it just puts everything into so much perspective. It's like, 'Finally, I have a clear validation for why my brain is such a mess!'"
While he stated that he wasn't on medication at the time, Jacksepticeye took to Twitter today to announce that he'll start taking medication next week.
Friends and fans react to the announcement
Fellow popular online content creators Pokimane and Valkyrae shared their supportive comments towards the announcement, hoping that getting on the medication would be easy for him.
Many fans also related to the news, with plenty sharing their personal stories of taking ADHD medication, while others wished him good luck finding the right medication.
While the medication may not have any drastic changes to his personality, it will be interesting to observe how the new medication will affect how Jacksepticeye's videos flow now that he'll be able to stay focused on a topic for longer.