Jacksepticeye announces that he’s starting ADHD medications, Pokimane and fans wish him well

Seán "Jacksepticeye" announced on Twitter today that he would be starting to take ADHD medication, which friends and fans wished him well with.

The news may come as a shock to some fans of the popular YouTuber, but to many, this news comes as no surprise, as he's been known to have a very easily-distractable nature. He recently spoke about the diagnoses in his playthrough of Elden Ring, opening by joking about how the signs of ADHD were very obvious to long-time fans and himself.

"I got diagnosed with ADHD recently. Shocking, right? *laughs*"

(Clip starts at 46:30)

Jacksepticeye talks about his ADHD diagnoses

He explained that he finally had a doctor take a look at his behavior to determine if he truly had ADHD, saying that the doctor called it "textbook ADHD."

"I finally saw a psychiatrist about it, got them to look at me and they were like, 'Yeah, you're textbook ADHD.' I'm not medicated for it yet, I hope to be, but it made so much sense now."

Seán then talked about the signs of his ADHD being on show in many of his videos, citing instances where he was easily distracted or wasn't paying attention while playing video games.

"Every time I look back now at these videos that I've done or series I've played and I just bounce from idea to idea. I forget what I'm doing, I forget about my inventory, I forget what somebody just said to me two seconds after they said it 'cause I'm not paying attention. It all makes a lot more sense."

Seán finished his announcement by saying he's happy he's been diagnosed, since now he knows why he's so easily distracted.

"It doesn't change my life too much until I get medication for it, but it just puts everything into so much perspective. It's like, 'Finally, I have a clear validation for why my brain is such a mess!'"

While he stated that he wasn't on medication at the time, Jacksepticeye took to Twitter today to announce that he'll start taking medication next week.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye 🏻 Starting ADHD meds next week! Starting ADHD meds next week! 💪🏻

Friends and fans react to the announcement

Fellow popular online content creators Pokimane and Valkyrae shared their supportive comments towards the announcement, hoping that getting on the medication would be easy for him.

Many fans also related to the news, with plenty sharing their personal stories of taking ADHD medication, while others wished him good luck finding the right medication.

Lace 🦇 @LaceEditing @Jacksepticeye Get ready to suddenly feel relaxed a lot and lose your appetite and all desire for caffeine like I did lol @Jacksepticeye Get ready to suddenly feel relaxed a lot and lose your appetite and all desire for caffeine like I did lol

Jlipper @OfficialJlipper @Jacksepticeye Hopefully all goes well with it. Glad everything is going well with getting them! @Jacksepticeye Hopefully all goes well with it. Glad everything is going well with getting them! https://t.co/SpkjrFVmQN

stew @stew_148 @Jacksepticeye I’ve been on ADHD meds for almost 8 years now. They help but they won’t eradicate the disability. Also there’s usually a list of side effects longer than my arm. But it’s safe to say that I wouldn’t have passed school without it @Jacksepticeye I’ve been on ADHD meds for almost 8 years now. They help but they won’t eradicate the disability. Also there’s usually a list of side effects longer than my arm. But it’s safe to say that I wouldn’t have passed school without it

Diana Stude @hplove17 @Jacksepticeye Congrats! Don’t be discouraged if they don’t work at first! I was diagnosed around 8 and now, 20 years later, I’ve only just found the combination that works for me. @Jacksepticeye Congrats! Don’t be discouraged if they don’t work at first! I was diagnosed around 8 and now, 20 years later, I’ve only just found the combination that works for me.

💥 Scatha Nocturne 🦖 @weebasaurusbecs @Jacksepticeye They’re seriously life changing! I’ve been on them since I was in grade school and they genuinely help. I’m able to work a normal job and be a functioning human thanks to them. @Jacksepticeye They’re seriously life changing! I’ve been on them since I was in grade school and they genuinely help. I’m able to work a normal job and be a functioning human thanks to them.

Alexis Lexi Mcloughlin 🍀☕ @angelsepticey5 @Jacksepticeye Welcome to the ADHD club Sean and good luck with the starting of your ADHD meds next week and so freaking proud of you as well Sean you totally got this Sean we all believe in you as well Sean @Jacksepticeye Welcome to the ADHD club Sean and good luck with the starting of your ADHD meds next week and so freaking proud of you as well Sean you totally got this Sean we all believe in you as well Sean

While the medication may not have any drastic changes to his personality, it will be interesting to observe how the new medication will affect how Jacksepticeye's videos flow now that he'll be able to stay focused on a topic for longer.

