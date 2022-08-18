Watch: Markiplier reveals to Logan Paul how he made $38 million from YouTube

Logan Paul recently hosted YouTuber Markiplier on his Impaulsive podcast. During the interaction, the 33-year-old talked about a variety of topics, including how he made $38 million last year.

It is worth noting that Markiplier is one of the richest and highest-earning creators on YouTube. As mentioned, he made $38 million in 2021, which made him the third highest-earning creator that year, as per Forbes.

Speaking about his finances during his recent appearance on Impaulsive, Markiplier revealed that most of his earnings come from brand deals, ad revenue and his investments. While noting that he donates his earnings from merch sales to charity, Markiplier said:

"My merch that I do, that goes straight to charity. So I made that commitment like, a few years ago... [I earn] mostly [through] ad rev, brand deals, I know something that I'm forgetting, but again, this is how not closely I look at the money. I have investments that I make and they've done well."

Watch Markiplier talk about his earnings on Impaulsive below:

Rey Mysterio praises Logan Paul for his performance at WrestleMania

WWE superstar Rey Mysterio recently applauded 'Maverick' for his performance at WrestleMania. The Mysterios took on The Miz and Paul at WrestleMania 38. Dominik and Rey ended up coming short.

Following WrestleMaina, Paul ended up signing a contract with WWE and went on to defeat his former partner The Miz at SummerSlam. 'Maverick' has since been praised by many fans for his performances in WWE, including Rey Mysterio.

During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes. Mysterio talked about how 'Maverick' has what it takes to become a WWE superstar.

"It was very special [what occurred at WrestleMania 38]. Having a social media mogul come over from that industry and represent his end of the bargain into the world of sports entertainment is definitely very special. Not only to be able to do it myself, but next to my son who also gets the rub of Logan Paul’s fans that eventually jumped over and hopefully they’re here to stay."

Watch Rey Mysterio talk about Paul below:

