"His performance was incredible" - Rey Mysterio praises recently signed WWE Superstar

Rey Mysterio shared some kind words about Logan Paul and his potential as a WWE Superstar.

The Mysterios battled The Miz and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38. Dominik and Rey came up short in the match but Logan didn't have much time to celebrate. After the match was over, The Miz planted him with a Skull Crushing Finale. The company announced in late July that Paul had signed a multi-year deal. The popular YouTuber defeated The Miz at SummerSlam in his debut singles match.

While speaking with Inside the Ropes, Rey Mysterio complimented Logan and claimed that he has what it takes to become a WWE Superstar. Rey added that he hopes some of Paul's fans stick with the product now that he's with the company.

"It was very special [what occurred at WrestleMania 38 involving Logan Paul]," said Mysterio. "Having a social media mogul come over from that industry and represent his end of the bargain into the world of sports-entertainment is definitely very special. Not only to be able to do it myself, but next to my son who also gets the rub of Logan Paul’s fans that eventually jumped over and hopefully they’re here to stay."

Rey praised the 27-year-old for his match against The Miz at SummerSlam and stated that it was an incredible performance.

"His last presence at SummerSlam against The Miz, his performance was incredible," said Mysterio. "Definitely a person that has what it takes without a doubt to become a superstar here in the WWE so I’m looking forward to his progress, I’m excited to see his growth and I hope we can once again team up but this time, instead of opposite ends, you know, together." (H/T Post Wrestling)

The Judgment Day attacked The Mysterios on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has gotten the better of Dominik and Rey Mysterio as of late on RAW. Rey celebrated his 20-year anniversary with the company on the July 25th edition of RAW. The Mysterios defeated Finn Balor & Damian Priest during the show, but were later attacked by the returning Rhea Ripley.

Since then, Rhea has tormented both Dominik and Rey on Monday nights. Rhea attacked Dominik on last week's edition of RAW and beat him badly. On last night's episode of the red brand, Rey tried to avenge his son and attack Judgment Day during their promo to kick off the show. It backfired and Rhea Ripley planted the 47-year-old with a DDT on a steel chair. Rhea did pull-ups during an interview on RAW Talk and then mocked Rey on Twitter.

It will be interesting to see if Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul team up in the future. For now, it appears The Mysterios have their hands full with The Judgment Day.

