"He's just athletically gifted" - The Miz describes training with Logan Paul

The Miz has opened up about training his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner Logan Paul for their match at this year's Show of Shows.

Paul became famous as a Youtuber before branching into amateur boxing and sports entertainment. He initially debuted for WWE in April 2021 in a segment with Sami Zayn. After sporadic appearances for the company, he was announced as The Miz's tag team partner against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

The Miz recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he discussed his team-up with Paul at The Show of Shows. Speaking about the Youtuber's training for the match, the former WWE Champion had this to say:

"I've had him in the ring for a long time, and everything I show him - I'll be like, 'here's how you lock-up,' and most of the time when you show someone a lock-up, it takes a couple times, a couple takes to get it. I show him that it goes like this, he did it on the first try. I show him a Skull Crushing Finale, first try. I've been showing him moves where I was like, 'uh, I don't know if you should be doing these.' Moves that I don't even do. (...) He's just athletically gifted, he's an athlete" (02:30)

Logan Paul showcased plenty of his athleticism in his WrestleMania debut. He performed a split-legged leap, a picture-perfect frog splash, and even the Three Amigos suplexes made famous by Eddie Guerrero.

The Miz turned on Logan Paul after their win at WrestleMania 38

The Miz and Logan Paul defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. But arguably the most memorable moment came after the match when The Miz turned on his partner and delivered a Skull Crushing Finale.

Speaking with Ryan Satin, The Miz had nothing but praise for the Youtuber. However, the interview was recorded on WrestleMania Axxess before The Showcase of the Immortals. Thus, there was no mention of the turn or any animosity between the two.

WWE @WWE



just gave WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?!?!?!?!? @mikethemiz just gave @LoganPaul a Skull Crushing Finale following their victory at #WrestleMania !!! WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?!?!?!?!?@mikethemiz just gave @LoganPaul a Skull Crushing Finale following their victory at #WrestleMania!!! https://t.co/8Df7TIqcgJ

Paul did have some choice words for The A-Lister on his ImPaulsive podcast after the event. In discussing Miz's betrayal, Paul opined that the RAW Superstar was simply jealous of his ability in the ring:

“He turned on me like a f***in’ d***head,” the Maverick vented. “Honestly, I know what happened. He’s extremely jealous that I can do cool s*** and he can’t.” (H/T: Dexterto)

While The A-Lister's turn against his partner seemed to hint at a future rivalry, Logan Paul has not made another appearance for WWE thus far. Whether the two begin a feud down the line remains to be seen.

What are your thoughts on this story? Were you impressed by Logan Paul's performance at WrestleMania 38? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell