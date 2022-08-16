"I really am his Papi" - The Judgment Day opens Monday Night RAW; destroys WWE legend 

Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day took out Rey Mysterio during the opening segment of WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day kicked off this week's edition of the red brand. Armed with a microphone each, all three had something to say about Edge and The Mysterios. Rhea Ripley mentioned that she really was Dominik Mysterio's "Papi."

"I really am his Papi," Ripley said.

Damian Priest promised to take on Edge without his stablemates at ringside next week on the show.

As Priest finished up his part of the promo, he and his allies were interrupted by Rey Mysterio. Mysterio was looking for revenge on the group for taking out his son Dominik on last week's show. The veteran attacked the trio with a chair but refused to hit Ripley. This worked in the group's favor as they took out Rey.

The group then used Mysterio's own chair against him in a series of attacks, with Damian Priest throwing in some additional ground and pound. The former world champion was finally taken out by Finn Balor as he hit a Coup de Grace on Rey, with the steel chair laid on top of him.

What did you think of RAW's opening segment? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha