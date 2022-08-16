"Writers don't allow that to happen" – Wrestling veteran bashes WWE over Rey Mysterio's beatdown on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was incensed with WWE this week over Rey Mysterio's booking on RAW.

This week, The Master of 619 tried to get back at Judgment Day by launching a surprise attack. He even landed some chair shots on Finn Balor and Damian Priest. However, Rhea Ripley soon interfered, allowing Priest to plant the veteran. The faction once again destroyed Mysterio to conclude the show's first segment.

Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo expressed his frustrations with the current writing team. He pointed out that no superstar or official came to assist Mysterio while Judgment Day laid waste to him.

"So they're kicking the snot out of Rey Mysterio, getting heat on him. The dude has been around for 30 years, the nicest guy in the world. I had the pleasure of knowing him and working with him, and yet, he doesn't have a friend in the locker room."

He also detailed that the legendary luchador had been in the business for three decades and should have had some of his friends come out to make the save. Russo said:

"Not only doesn't he have a friend, bro, not one official, not one referee, nobody comes to help Rey. But five minutes later, when six girls square off, everyone from management is in between them. That's what I'm talking about. Writers don't allow that to happen." (From 8:50 - 9:32)

Finn Balor defeated Rey Mysterio last week on WWE RAW

A timely distraction from Rhea Ripley allowed Finn Balor to defeat the masked luchador last week on WWE RAW. Mysterio was at the cusp of picking up the win when Ripley marched out to the entrance ramp with Dominik on her shoulders.

The young superstar looked beaten down and in bad shape. Meanwhile, the former world champion's focus turned to his son, and Balor used the distraction to put him down with the Coup de Grace. Fans will have to wait and see how this feud progresses in the coming weeks.

