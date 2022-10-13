Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales PC release date revealed - system requirements, pre-order bonus, and more

After Peter Parker's grand debut a few months back, Miles Morales' Spider-Man is officially swinging to the PC platform this November. The game brings a whole new set of features to the platform, including ray-tracing, unlocked framerate, ultrawide support, and Nvidia's latest DLSS 3.
The game was originally launched back in 2020, alongside the launch of the PS5. the game is a standalone spin-off of Marvel's Spider-Man, and follows the story of Miles Morales taking up the webbed mantle after the events of the last game. From a gameplay perspective, it is quite similar to its predecessor, yet adds in new mechanics based on Miles' powers, bringing in a new depth.
Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales PC launches on November 18, 2022
Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales will debut on PC on November 18, 2022, via Steam and the Epic Games Store, priced at $49.99 / €49.99, and is currently available for pre-order. Pre-ordering the game will unlock the following content early for players.
- Two-suit pack, including the T.R.A.C.K. Suit, and Into the Spider-Verse Suit
- Early access to the Gravity Well gadget
- Three Skill Points to unlock some abilities from the start of the game
It should be noted that the above mentioned suits and gadgets are not exclusive to pre-order, and players will be able to unlock them in-game as they make progress.
Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales PC features and system requirments
With the jump to PC, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales brings a whole set of new features exclusive to the platform. Similar to previous PlayStation PC titles, the game will feature widescreen display support, along with an unlocked framerate, which will vastly benefit fast-paced titles like Spider-Man Miles Morales.
The game will also feature ray-traced reflection and ray-traced shadow, as well as Nvidia's Reflex, DLAA, and DLSS, including the recently unveiled DLSS 3. from a system requirement perspective, it is quite comparable to previous PlayStation PC titles.
While the game itself looks 'amazing', the system requirements are not that high. Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales requires a minimum of GTX 950 from 2015 or a GTX 1060 from 2016, for a recommended performance of 1080p 60 FPS.
Moving on to the the ray-tracing, that low system requirement paradime shifts, as the game recommends a minimuon of RTX 3070 for a minimum of 1440p 60 FPS. Although the game will certainly benefit from DLSS 3, unfortunately that is only an RTX 40 series exclusive.
Minimum
- Average Performance: 720p @ 30 FPS
- Graphic Presets:Very Low
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent
- CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent
- RAM: 8 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage:75 GB HDD
Recommended
- Average Performance:1080p @ 60 FPS
- Graphic Presets: Medium
- GPU:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB SSD
Very High
- Average Performance:4K @ 60 FPS
- Graphic Presets: Very High
- GPU:NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- CPU: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB SSD
Amazing Ray Tracing
- Average Performance:1440p @ 60 FPS / 4K @ 30 FPS
- Graphic Presets:High Ray Tracing, High
- GPU:NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
- CPU: Intel Core i5-11600Kor AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB SSD
Ultimate Ray Tracing
- Average Performance:4K @ 60 FPS
- Graphic Presets:High Ray Tracing Very High
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
- CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- RAM: 32 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB SSD
Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales PC releases on November 18, 2022, and fans can pre-order today on Steam and the Epic Games Store to get early access to the pre-order bonuses.