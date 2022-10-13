Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales PC release date revealed - system requirements, pre-order bonus, and more

After Peter Parker's grand debut a few months back, Miles Morales' Spider-Man is officially swinging to the PC platform this November. The game brings a whole new set of features to the platform, including ray-tracing, unlocked framerate, ultrawide support, and Nvidia's latest DLSS 3.

The game was originally launched back in 2020, alongside the launch of the PS5. the game is a standalone spin-off of Marvel's Spider-Man, and follows the story of Miles Morales taking up the webbed mantle after the events of the last game. From a gameplay perspective, it is quite similar to its predecessor, yet adds in new mechanics based on Miles' powers, bringing in a new depth.

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales PC launches on November 18, 2022

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales will debut on PC on November 18, 2022, via Steam and the Epic Games Store, priced at $49.99 / €49.99, and is currently available for pre-order. Pre-ordering the game will unlock the following content early for players.

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales PC pre-order bonus (Image via PlayStation)

Two-suit pack, including the T.R.A.C.K. Suit, and Into the Spider-Verse Suit

Early access to the Gravity Well gadget

Three Skill Points to unlock some abilities from the start of the game

It should be noted that the above mentioned suits and gadgets are not exclusive to pre-order, and players will be able to unlock them in-game as they make progress.

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales PC features and system requirments

With the jump to PC, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales brings a whole set of new features exclusive to the platform. Similar to previous PlayStation PC titles, the game will feature widescreen display support, along with an unlocked framerate, which will vastly benefit fast-paced titles like Spider-Man Miles Morales.

The game will also feature ray-traced reflection and ray-traced shadow, as well as Nvidia's Reflex, DLAA, and DLSS, including the recently unveiled DLSS 3. from a system requirement perspective, it is quite comparable to previous PlayStation PC titles.

While the game itself looks 'amazing', the system requirements are not that high. Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales requires a minimum of GTX 950 from 2015 or a GTX 1060 from 2016, for a recommended performance of 1080p 60 FPS.

Moving on to the the ray-tracing, that low system requirement paradime shifts, as the game recommends a minimuon of RTX 3070 for a minimum of 1440p 60 FPS. Although the game will certainly benefit from DLSS 3, unfortunately that is only an RTX 40 series exclusive.

Minimum

Average Performance: 720p @ 30 FPS

720p @ 30 FPS Graphic Presets: Very Low

Very Low GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent RAM: 8 GB

8 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage:75 GB HDD

Recommended

Average Performance: 1080p @ 60 FPS

1080p @ 60 FPS Graphic Presets: Medium

Medium GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 CPU: Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

Very High

Average Performance: 4K @ 60 FPS

4K @ 60 FPS Graphic Presets: Very High

Very High GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT CPU: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

Amazing Ray Tracing

Average Performance: 1440p @ 60 FPS / 4K @ 30 FPS

1440p @ 60 FPS / 4K @ 30 FPS Graphic Presets: High Ray Tracing, High

High Ray Tracing, High GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT CPU: Intel Core i5-11600Kor AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i5-11600Kor AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM: 16 GB

16 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

Ultimate Ray Tracing

Average Performance: 4K @ 60 FPS

4K @ 60 FPS Graphic Presets: High Ray Tracing Very High

High Ray Tracing Very High GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X RAM: 32 GB

32 GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75 GB SSD

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales PC releases on November 18, 2022, and fans can pre-order today on Steam and the Epic Games Store to get early access to the pre-order bonuses.

