Marvel Snap February 21 patch notes - Major changes to Darkhawk, Thanos, and more

The Marvel Snap February 21 patch has altered the gameplay by nerfing characters like Darkhawk. Developers Second Dinner Studios have been busy since the start of the new year, with earlier changes to the cards of Silver Surfer and Zabu.

The Marvel Snap February 21 patch has a much more significant effect on the card play, as many have been tweaked. For Darkwhawk players, there's more bad news in store after the earlier nerfs to Silver Surfer and Zabu. However, there are a few interesting buffs, including one that makes Thanos more viable.

Card changes aren't the only important part of the Marvel Snap February 21 patch, as the developers have handed out the notes. It will give players an exact idea of what's to come as part of the latest update.

Marvel Snap February 21 patch will certainly have a telling impact on in-game meta

Many expected the developers to continue tweaking the live card, and their wishes have been fulfilled. Most wouldn't have envisioned a nerf to Darkhawk, but the developers have explained that the card is too strong on the meta.

On the other hand, Sandman and Thanos have received some major buffs, which could directly impact how the cards are played. Here are all the cards that will be nerfed or buffed in the Marvel Snap February 21 patch.

Marvel Snap February 21 patch card changes

Marvel Snap Decks @SnapDecks The patch with series drops and some card balance changes is rolling out today. Image attached but text details down thread: The patch with series drops and some card balance changes is rolling out today. Image attached but text details down thread: https://t.co/ghEcWXJl4s

Darkhawk : 4/1 to 4/0

Thanos : 6/8 to 6/11

Sandman : 4/1 to 5/5

Spider-Woman: 5/7 -> 5/8

-Namor: 4/5 -> 4/6

- Dagger: 2/1 -> 2/2

Text-only update

Yondu

Angela

Bishop

Iron Fist

Lockjaw

Titania

Marvel Snap February 21 patch location updates

Marvel Snap Decks @SnapDecks Mysterio variants now appear on board!! We've been asking for long!



Sakaar is changed, so it puts a card "after this turn" instead of at the beginning, which will prevent wave from locking both players out of two turns when it's pulled early. Mysterio variants now appear on board!! We've been asking for long!Sakaar is changed, so it puts a card "after this turn" instead of at the beginning, which will prevent wave from locking both players out of two turns when it's pulled early. 🔥🔥Mysterio variants now appear on board!! We've been asking for long!🔥🔥Sakaar is changed, so it puts a card "after this turn" instead of at the beginning, which will prevent wave from locking both players out of two turns when it's pulled early.

Text-only update

Altar of Death

- Bar Sinister

- Cloning Vats

- Danger Room

- Death’s Domain

- Lechuguilla

- Luke’s Bar

- Machineworld

- Orchis Forge

- Quantum Tunnel

- Shuri’s Lab

- Sinister London

- Vibranium Mines

- Vormir

Marvel Snap February 21 patch bug fixes

Absorbing Man’s effect can now be doubled by effects like Wong, Kamar Taj, and Odin.

- The carousel should no longer get stuck mid-rotation on PC.

- Moved the position of the Pro Bundle to the bottom of the shop.

- Fast-forward VFX should properly show when Onslaught is played on Bar Sinister.

- Altar of Death now gives energy if Green Goblin or Hobgoblin are played and destroyed on the opponent’s side.

- Losing internet connection on the Friendly Battle Matchmaking now gives a connection error message instead of remaining on the Matchmaking screen.

- Fixed a soft lock if both players were constantly idle in Friendly Battles.

- Reduced size of cards in focus view, so they overlap less with the variant/artist nameplate.

- Fixed an issue that could cause soft locks in the Fast Upgrade flow.

- Focusing a card in CLTR and Season Pass no longer plays the “New Card Earned” stinger SFX.

- Purchasing Credits, Fast Upgrades, Token Shop cards, and Gold no longer causes the shop to scroll up.

- Fixed an issue that prevented some variants from displaying in the token shop properly.

- The cost of Miles Morales is correctly reduced if a card is moved and destroyed before its move resolves.

- Fixed a soft lock when the Undo Actions UI opened over the Retreat UI.

- AI should no longer retreat in matches for new players under rank 10.

- Ranked reward notification pips now appear again when you reach a new rank and have claimable rewards.

- The prompt for inputting an incorrect Friendly Battle code has been updated.

- Added the correct variant name for a Sentry variant and previously missing information.

- If a card is played on Shuri’s Lab and moves, the VFX now appears in the correct location.

- Enemy emote font size is no longer too small.

- Fixed an Aw Snap error that could occur when Strange Academy moved cards.

- Goose’s VFX now plays in the correct location when it moves.

- Kingpin’s VFX should now always show in the correct location.

- Fixed an issue that would cause Jessica Jone’s VFX to not display properly.

- Punisher’s drag VFX should now display correctly.

- Iron Fist no longer remains on the board if it is destroyed after activating.

- Fixed an issue that was sometimes hampering Vormir sound effects.

- Fixed a problem with Korean fonts that sometimes made the text too big.

- Booster colors are now updating properly in the Battle Pass rewards list.

- Fix to Isle of Silence for cards not marked Ongoing in text.

- Fixed a layout problem that caused a gap between the in-game Player and Opponent Avatar and the Player and Opponent Info pop-up

- Quickly tapping to get a premium Season Pass multiple times will no longer cause the game to be stuck.

- Many art fixes over a variety of cards and variants.

- The Steam client should now use the current language as the initial locale.

- Having 3 or 4 custom searches no longer causes the UI elements in the Filter menu to clip into each other.

- Search & filter menus no longer clip under the notch at the top of iOS devices.

- The Player Name change icon is no longer squished on certain devices.

- Fixed the font size for some languages for the header text on the new season’s Welcome splash screen.

- Fixed an issue where you could purchase the wrong item from the token shop if you purchased just as the shop rolled over.

- It is no longer possible to enter nothing but spaces as a profile name.

- Added a ‘no connection’ warning to the main splash screen.

The Marvel Snap February 21 patch also mentions a long list of known issues, which will likely be fixed in future updates. Players hope the Marvel Snap February 21 patch will resolve issues that have plagued the game so far.

Poll : 0 votes