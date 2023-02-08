All Marvel Snap Into the Quantum Realm season pass rewards featuring Modok, Ant-Man, and more

Marvel Snap’s Into the Quantum Realm season began on February 8, bringing plenty of new content for the players. Much of it will arrive over the next few days, which includes a new series 5 cards, locations, and more. However, the new season pass has been released, and players can now enjoy its content immediately.

The season pass is usually divided into two main parts – free and paid. While players don’t have to go through separate paths, unlocking the premium rewards will provide more content. The Into the Quantum Realm season pass is heavily influenced by the upcoming Ant-Man movie and features some exciting items for free and paid versions.

As usual, Marvel Snap players can get more returns after they pass the 50th tier, which will grant additional in-game resources. While the new season pass retains much of the earlier items, there are some fundamental changes that the developers have made.

Marvel Snap’s Into the Quantum Realm season pass offers more mystery variants to players

The Into the Quantum Realm is about the Modok card, which is available on the premium path. It fits nicely into the discard archetype due to its skills and will cause a shift in the meta.

But that’s not all, as there are plenty of customization options and in-game resources. First, let’s look at all 50 tiers of rewards in the Into the Quantum Realm season pass of Marvel Snap.

Tier 1 – Modok

Tier 2 – 100 credits (free)

Tier 3 – 25 Modok boosters

Tier 4 – 100 gold

Tier 5 – 200 credits (free)

Tier 6 – 25 Modok boosters

Tier 7 – Mystery variant

Tier 8 – 15 boosters (free)

Tier 9 – new title

Tier 10 – 100 credits (free)

Tier 11 – 100 gold

Tier 12 – Ant-Man avatar

Tier 13 – 200 credits (free)

Tier 14 – 30 Ant-Man boosters

Tier 15 - 100 gold

Tier 16 – 15 boosters (free)

Tier 17 – 100 credits (free)

Tier 18 – Ant-Man Steampunk variant

Tier 19 – 100 gold (free)

Tier 20 – 30 Ant-Man boosters

Tier 21 – 15 boosters (free)

Tier 22 – Mystery variant

Tier 23 – 200 credits (free)

Tier 24 – 15 boosters (free)

Tier 25 – New card back

Tier 26 – 200 credits

Tier 27 – New title (free)

Tier 28 – 100 credits (free)

Tier 29 -100 gold

Tier 30 – New avatar

Tier 31 – 200 credits (free)

Tier 32 – 30 Wasp boosters

Tier 33 – 100 gold (free)

Tier 34 – Wasp Steampunk variant

Tier 35 – 200 credits (free)

Tier 36 – 30 Wasp boosters

Tier 37 – 100 gold

Tier 38 – 25 boosters (free)

Tier 39 – 100 credits

Tier 40 – Mystery variant

Tier 41 – 200 credits (free)

Tier 42 – 60 Modok boosters

Tier 43 – 200 credits (free)

Tier 44 – New title

Tier 45 – 500 credits (free)

Tier 46 – Modok avatar

Tier 47 – Mystery variant (free)

Tier 48 – new card back (free)

Tier 49 – 500 gold

Tier 50 – Modok Assassin variant

Once all 50 levels of the Into the Quantum Realm season pass are cleared, Marvel Snap players will earn chests after every level. The rewards from these chests will vary based on the collection level of a Marvel Snap player, and they will include a variety of bonuses like boosters, credits, and more.

