Marvel Snap Into the Quantum Realm season - New MODOK card, battle pass main rewards, and more

Marvel Snap is an online digital collectible card game developed by Nuverse and Second Dinner Studios Inc.

It is a strategic card battler that pits two players against one another, where each has to fill three locations with the highest power cards, and the one who fills at least two out of the three locations with the highest power cards before the other wins the game.

A recipient of the "Best Mobile Game" award at the 2022 Game Awards, Marvel Snap has a very high player base, with millions logging in daily since its launch.

The developers have also consistently added new content, and in a recent update, a new battle mode was introduced where players can connect with friends and play against each other in a friendly battle, unlike before when players could only play against randomly-generated opponents.

A new season pass has arrived in Marvel Snap, celebrating Marvel Studios' upcoming film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will be released in theaters on February 17th, 2023 (India). The Season Pass features plenty of new content and rewards based on the film and some new characters and bundles.

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Official Poster (Image via Jagran English)

Marvel Snap's Into the Quantum Realm Season Pass rewards & more

The upcoming Ant-Man film has seen massive hype, and the world premiere red carpet event took place yesterday, February 6, in Los Angeles. The Season Pass couldn't have been released at a more perfect time as fans of the game looking forward to the movie can dive into Marvel Snap and claim all the rewards being offered.

Here's a list of all the new content and rewards that are launching as part of the new Season Pass:

1) New Character - M.O.D.O.K.

M.O.D.O.K. in Marvel Snap (Image via Marvel)

AKA Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, he is a very popular and fan-favorite Marvel villain who will be added to the current roster of characters in the game. M.O.D.O.K. will also appear as one of the main antagonists in the upcoming Ant-Man movie. Along with the new character, there will also be other seasonal rewards that can be seen in the picture below:

Into the Quantum Realm Seasonal Rewards (Image via Marvel)

2) Brand New Series 5 Cards

Three new Series 5 cards will be released on a weekly basis starting February 14 and will be available to unlock on the Collection Track Level and Token Shop. The characters are:

Ghost

Stature

Kang The Conquerer

3) New Locations

New locations (Image via Marvel)

The new season also comes with new locations across the Marvel Multiverse, as seen in the picture above.

4) Brand New Variant Cards

New variant cards (Image via Marvel)

Over 20+ new variant cards illustrated by popular comic book artists like Dan Hipp, Peach Momoko, and Kim Jacinto will also be released.

5) Limited-time Bundles

Additionally, a few limited-time bundles will also be released as part of the Season Pass with additional variants and rewards:

Positively Charged Bundle

Mister Negative Variant

Mister Negative Avatar

Title: Be My Valentine

3,000 Tokens

6,000 Credits

155 Mister Negative Boosters

Westview Story

Scarlet Witch Variant & Avatar

Vision Variant & Avatar

Title: I Love You

Steamy Hell's Kitchen Bundle

Daredevil Variant & Avatar

Elektra Variant & Avatar

Title: Are You... My Soulmate?

Deadpool Day Bundle

Deadpool Variant

Deadpool Avatar

Title: Merc with a Mouth

3,200 Credits

1,500 Tokens

291 Deadpool Boosters

Momoko Magic Bundle

Mystique Variant by Peach Momoko

Mystique Avatar

1,500 Gold

1,500 Credits

155 Mystique Boosters

