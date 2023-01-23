Marvel Snap is back on the heels of its recent win at The Game Awards 2022, pushing forward exciting new content with each update. This turn-based card battler has players duke it out in intense PvP matches using digital collectible cards based on characters from the Marvel Universe.

MARVEL SNAP @MARVELSNAP Celebrate Lunar New Year with us and get FREE rewards, starting with a special Sword Master variant! Celebrate Lunar New Year with us and get FREE rewards, starting with a special Sword Master variant! https://t.co/kxOccBoL0x

As commonly seen in live service games, Marvel Snap also includes several celebratory events in line with real-life festivals and holidays. The Lunar Year is the focus of Snap's latest extravaganza. This event is looking to start 2023 with a bang, with several in-app bundles available for players, albeit for a limited time.

Festival Fireworks is the latest and most value-for-money bundle in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap celebrates the Year of the Rabbit by kicking off a Lunar New Year event with various tasks and gifts for players. Apart from the usual free items, one of the several Lunar Year rewards includes the Festival Fireworks bundle. It can be purchased for $4.99 or £4.49 and is available until February 5, 2023.

The bundle includes the following contents:

500 Credits

500 Gold

A Lunar New Year variant of Jubilee

The Avatar for the same card

66 Jubilee Boosters

Festival Fireworks is arguably one of the best bundles players can pick up right now in the game and offers decent value despite its low cost. The Gold alone makes it worth the cost, and free-to-play users can rest easy knowing that this particular variant of Jubilee does not disturb the game balance in any way.

What does Jubilee (Lunar New Year 2023 variant) do?

Lunar New Year variant of Jubilee, as depicted in-game (Image via MarvelSnap)

This Character card can be obtained via the in-game bundle and has a cost of 4 and a power of 1. It has the On Reveal ability, allowing players to play a card from their deck at the same location. The card is purely cosmetic and offers no advantages over the original base variant.

What other rewards do players get during the Lunar New Year event?

Marvel Snap has the following rewards lined up for all players as a daily login bonus, which can be redeemed in the Inbox tab:

Sword Master Lunar New Year Variant and a Happy Lunar New Year title (January 22)

100 Credits (January 23)

35 Jubilee Boosters (January 24)

100 Gold (January 25)

150 Credits (January 26)

35 Sword Master Boosters (January 27)

200 Gold (January 28)

The Nian Challenge event is live (Image via MarvelSnap)

In addition, players can participate in the Nian Challenge event as they take down the Nian beast in exchange for several lucrative rewards. This event is community-driven and server-wide, so make sure to participate! A leaderboard will also be constructed.

What is Marvel Snap?

Marvel Snap is a digital card collectible game developed by Second Dinner and published by Nuverse for Android, iOS, and PC. The game was first released on October 18, 2022, and follows a simplistic yet enjoyable take on the TCG format of games.

Snap is developed as a primarily free-to-play title and supported by various microtransactions against cosmetic upgrades and a battle pass.

Keep an eye out for more Marvel Snap content and updates on Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes