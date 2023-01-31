How does MCU's M.O.D.O.K in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' differ from his comic book counterpart? Changes explored

The MCU is all set to introduce M.O.D.O.K in live-action when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in theatres on February 17, 2023. Corey Stoll will play the character, and fans are pretty excited to see him appear in the trailer, even though the look was quite different and drew a mixed reception. However, it looks like that's not the only thing changing.

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the changes that were made to M.O.D.O.K might suggest a very heavy departure from what the character in the comic book is like. With the Mental Organism Designed for Only Killing (M.O.D.O.K) featuring heavily in the film, let's look at the differences in the origins.

Will Yellowjacket replace the comic version of M.O.D.O.K in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Block A ⏳ @conquercomics I’m hoping to see MODOK escape the Quantum Realm and assemble AIM officially.



AIM agents were used in early Ant-Man & The Wasp concept art, so it would make sense to see the idea circle back around. I’m hoping to see MODOK escape the Quantum Realm and assemble AIM officially. AIM agents were used in early Ant-Man & The Wasp concept art, so it would make sense to see the idea circle back around. https://t.co/Gmu0jT1Bjj

In the comic books, M.O.D.O.K goes by the name of George Tarleton, and his turn as M.O.D.O.K mainly comes after an experiment that goes wrong. Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, he first appeared in Tales of Suspense #94 and was shown working for AIM.

In the comics, Tarleton was trying to create the cosmic cube. However, the experiment led his head to grow, which mutated him into a human computer. Tarleton is easily one of the smartest minds in the Marvel universe, and the experiment left him with psychic powers and more.

This caused Tarleton to take over AIM and become its leader, and then he dubbed himself M.O.D.O.K Becoming one of Marvel's biggest villains, the character has had a lot of run-ins with the Avengers, giving them a hard time every now and then. However, it looks like this version of the character won't be the one we will see in the MCU.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we might see a completely different version of M.O.D.O.K who won't be George Tarleton, but rather will be Darren Cross, aka Yellowjacket, the villain of the first Ant-Man film. In the climax fight, we saw Scott Lang send him to the Quantum Realm while Cross's body contorted in weird ways.

Keizi Cinema 🎀🍿 @KeiziTV Hopefully MODOK looks better in the actual film since we’ve only seen like one shot of him cuz this ain’t it chief… not at all 🤦‍♂️ Hopefully MODOK looks better in the actual film since we’ve only seen like one shot of him cuz this ain’t it chief… not at all 🤦‍♂️😭 https://t.co/4mHfas2i9u

With Cross being M.O.D.O.K in the film, we are not exactly sure if he will retain the character's psychic powers since the trailer also featured a more armored version of him. The plot leaks have also hinted at the fact that M.O.D.O.K might be an advisor to Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and will have a redemption arc in the film that might see him turn good.

m; @odyneson can't believe i manifested modok when i made this can't believe i manifested modok when i made this https://t.co/r9J0g2Urk4

These are just rumors, so take them with a grain of salt since there is a chance that nothing might come out of them. However, it's still interesting to see that a character like M.O.D.O.K is being changed in such a huge way for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Will the changes pay off? We will only get to know once the film releases on February 17, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes