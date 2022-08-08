Fortnite creative director hints at Marvel's MODOK coming to the game

Donald Mustard has a habit of dropping hints on social media about upcoming events and cosmetics in Fortnite. In fact, it has now reached a point where leakers and theorists go crazy the moment he posts anything on Twitter. While a few of them are best taken at face value, the bulk of the content he posts are indeed subtle hints.

While everything he tweets doesn't always come to fruition immediately or make sense in the short-term, they do come to pass eventually. Interestingly, this has been the case for the past four years now.

However, there was a time when Donald spoke more openly about additions to the game. Back in 2020, during an interview with This Week In Marvel, he revealed some interesting details about Fortnite's future plans.

Although not too much was given away, he briefly mentioned that MODOK would eventually come to the metaverse. At the time, this made no sense, but with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicking off phase five of the MCU next year, things seem to be falling into place.

Donald Mustard drops hints about MODOK coming to Fortnite in the most unusual way

Given his usual routine, hearing Donald Mustard talk about a character openly is rather strange. Since he enjoys dropping indirect hints and subtle references, no one imagines him openly advertising a character arriving in the game. Yet, this is exactly what he did in 2020. Over the course of the conversation on the podcast, he had this to say:

"MODOK is amazing. So we're really just thinking about how to do things authentically. It's like, if MODOK learned that there was a slice of reality where Fortnite exists, I think he would be very interested in what's going on there. And maybe there's a way he can play into that at some point in the storyline."

Back in 2020, there was no confirmation of MODOK appearing in any MCU movie and no one took this statement seriously. However, during Comic-Con 2022, the character was confirmed to appear as a villain in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie.

It would seem that Donald Mustard wasn't speaking figuratively when he said he would like to see MODOK in Fortnite. Given that his hints do come to fruition in-time, this could mean that sometime in February 2023, the character will be added to the game and will likely play a role in the events unfolding on the island. Here's an artist's illustration of what MODOK could look like:

The big question: What role will MODOK play in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Well, much like Galactus in Nexus War, MODOK may try to bring an end to reality in Fortnite. Given his backstory in the MCU, he's likely to be teaming up with the Imagined Order, enabling them to once again go to war with The Seven. However, this is all just a theory.

Truth be told, depending on how the Zero War comic comes to an end in September, a lot of what is expected may or may not come to fruition. With the storyline in the comics running parallel to that on the island, there's certainly room for major developments in-game.

That being said, players will have to patiently wait till the end of the year to get a clearer picture. With Marvel being the centerpiece of the storyline at present, there's a lot that's subject to change and can be modified as time progresses.

