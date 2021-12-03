Donald Mustard confirms Midas for Fortnite Chapter 3 

With Fortnite Chapter 3 less than two days away, the hype and anticipation is steadily growing. Despite a trailer being leaked by Epic Games, there was no giveaway to the storyline or plot.

The community is in the dark regarding almost everything about the new chapter, including major characters. However, a short while ago, that all changed when Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, made a startling revelation.

In a video titled, I agree. MIDAS is AWESOME!, he showcased a sketch of Midas and revealed that the Golden Mischief Maker was alive and well. He stated:

"I did a very quick sketch of a character that I think we all love - Midas. Midas is great, and not dead."

Is Midas returning during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Much like the "Prison Jonesy" sketch, the Midas sketch is undeniable proof that he will be present in Fortnite Chapter 3. However, it's unclear if he will appear during the start of the new chapter.

Given that the island flips over, the beginning phase of the new chapter will more than likely focus on rebuilding. Pushing Midas' storyline at the start wouldn't fit in well. However, it's left to be seen what Epic Games and Donald Mustard have in store for him.

What role will Midas assume in Fortnite Chapter 3? Will he try to break the Loop again?

For as long as the Loop exists, Midas will try to break it. He has tried once before and is likely to try again. Much like The Seven, his goal is to overthrow the Imagined Order. He will stop at nothing to achieve it.

In Fortnite Chapter 3, he may once more assume the role of a crime boss on the island. If this comes to pass, players can expect to see his lackeys in-game as well. Perhaps another version of the Grotto may even be present.

Will the Agency make a return in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Even though the Agency was destroyed in Chapter 2 Season 2, another version of it could exist on the flip side of the island. However, it's too soon to tell. Given Midas's resourcefulness, a new stronghold could be anywhere.

Furthermore, with the Imagined Order on full alert, building a stronghold in the center of the map is not the best idea. Players will just have to wait for Fortnite Chapter 3 to begin to get a clearer picture.

