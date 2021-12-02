Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 trailer accidently leaked

Epic Games recently got in touch with leakers regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks. They were asked not to share any details until after the downtime was over. However, in a strange twist of fate, the developers themselves seemed to have done the needful.

According to the information available, the Chapter 3 official or post-event trailer was pushed as an advert before time. It's unclear if this was a mistake or intentional. Nevertheless, players now have a firsthand look at the new chapter.

Note: This article contains Fortnite Chapter 3 spoilers.

Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer breakdown

The island flips-sides

One of the major talking points of the trailer is the supposed Fortnite Chapter 3 island itself. Rather than loopers going through the Zero Point to enter a new reality, it would seem that the island simply flips over.

It's unclear what caused this to happen. However, judging from the trailer, the Kymera and the Cube Queen could have had something to do with it. Alternatively, the Imagined Order may also be involved. It's too soon to tell.

The Cube Queen

As predicted by leakers, the Cube Queen does indeed fire a beam of pure energy into the sky. By the looks of it, this opens up a rift into a new reality - the Kymera reality.

However, once the island begins flipping over, the force field protecting the Queen seems to shatter. At the moment it's not known if this was caused by the island itself or if the Queen lost control. Her fate remains unknown.

The Kymera

Not much is known about "The Last Reality" or popularly called "Kymera Reality". These advanced alien beings appear in the rift opened in the sky. They may have been called in by the Queen to help her destroy reality.

However, after her shield bubble breaks apart, the rift closes. The aliens disappear from sight and the island completes its flip. It's unknown if they will play any role in Fortnite Chapter 3.

What does the trailer mean and what can fans expect in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Based on the footage from the trailer, the Cube Queen seems to have been defeated in Fortnite Chapter 3. However, it's unclear who was responsible for taking her out.

It can be speculated that she eliminated herself, by destabilizing the island and causing it to flip. However, this would make no sense as her end-goal was to destroy it.

Given these facts, it would seem that the Imagined Order stepped in and took action. Possibly using the power of the Zero Point to flip the island's orientation. This would explain why Donald Mustard teased the Zero Point on his Twitter account.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko An Event/Chapter 3 Trailer has been leaked



I advise you to stay off Twitter and mute the words:



Event

Leak

Chapter 3



I'm not going to spoil anything, catch you on the flipside 😉 An Event/Chapter 3 Trailer has been leakedI advise you to stay off Twitter and mute the words:EventLeakChapter 3I'm not going to spoil anything, catch you on the flipside 😉

Nevertheless, this leaves loopers with more questions than answers. For instance, if the Cube Queen is so powerful, how did water break her shield dome? Furthermore, what happens to islanders on the side of the island that is now underwater?

With so many burning questions at hand, Fortnite Chapter 3 can't come soon enough. With less than three days to go, readers will be hearing the phrase, "Catch you on the Flipside," more often.

