All Marvel Snap upcoming bundles: Leaks, expected release dates, and more

When upgrading a collection in Marvel Snap, players have several options at their disposal. They can either play for free, purchase individual art variants using in-game gold, or buy premium bundles through the in-game shop using real credits.

The latter is the most efficient way to fast-track progress, as it often comes with a surplus of Credits and Collector's Tokens. However, these bundles come at a cost, which can be steep in some cases.

A look at all the ongoing and upcoming Marvel Snap bundles in January and February

The new Savage Land Variant for Devil Dinosaur (left) and the new Jubilee Variant (right) (Images via Nuverse)

If you're considering saving up for the bundle in Marvel Snap, here are the bundles coming up that are confirmed, while a few of them are rumors.

January 17 – January 24: Dino-Sized Bundle

Cost: $4.99

Marvel Snap News @MarvelSnapNews Dino Sized #marvelsnap variant bundle is in stores now for 4000 gold featuring variant artwork by @alexhorleyart … will you be bagging it? Dino Sized #marvelsnap variant bundle is in stores now for 4000 gold featuring variant artwork by @alexhorleyart … will you be bagging it? https://t.co/VgbTQRtUUG

The Dino-Sized Bundle has been up and running for a week now, and it's about to end soon. The biggest takeaway from this bundle is the new Savage Land Variant for Devil Dinosaur, for which players also get matching avatars. The bundle also comes with a ton of add-on credits and more.

Here's a list of items included in Marvel Snap's Dino-Sized Bundle:

5000 credits

310 Devil Dinosaur Boosters

Devil Dinosaur Alex Horley Savage Land Variant

Devil Dinosaur Alex Horley Savage Land Avatar

Title: Please Do Not Step on Me

January End – February 5: Festival Fireworks Bundle

Cost: $4.99

Marvel Snap News @MarvelSnapNews Festival Fireworks #marvelsnap bundle on store pages now featuring Jubilee and her Lunar New Year Variant. Will you be bagging it? Festival Fireworks #marvelsnap bundle on store pages now featuring Jubilee and her Lunar New Year Variant. Will you be bagging it? https://t.co/O8ZOQQHF7Q

The month of January will be rounded off with the Festival Fireworks Bundle, which will be available until the first week of February. The highlight of this bundle is a new Jubilee Variant to the game and another themed around Lunar New Year. The bundle also offers a handsome amount of Gold, Credits, and Boosters to help push players.

Here's a rundown of what's on offer in the Festival Fireworks Bundle:

Jubilee Lunar New Year Variant

Jubilee Lunar New Year Avatar

500 Credits

500 Gold

66 Jubilee Boosters

In summary, there are two confirmed bundles for January end and February 2023. The Dino-Sized Bundle runs for one week and costs 4,000 Gold. The Festival Fireworks Bundle is available from January 22 to February 5 and costs $4.99.

What's been cooking at Marvel Snap?

The developers are excited about the next seasonal update. In February, Quantumania will be introduced to celebrate Ant-Man and his comrades. Simultaneously, Marvel Studios and Disney are about to release Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17. Both events are likely to go hand-in-hand.

The new season will bring fresh Season Passes, rewards, challenges, and card variants to unlock. When it comes to cards, at the moment, there are rumors available of only one new one. The upcoming card during the Quantumania season is called the Modok. It's an On-reveal primarily for discard deck types, with five energy and eight power.

Keep tabs on us for more comprehensive Marvel Snap leaks and updates.

