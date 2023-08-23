Marvel Snap Twitch drops - How to get, all rewards, and more

Marvel Snap is having an ongoing Twitch drops event to mark the launch of the PC client of the popular card-building game. Second Dinner announced on Gamescom that the first PC client has been in the work for a long time. The community can earn exclusive rewards by connecting their in-game and Twitch accounts to make matters more enjoyable.

So far, PC players have had to contend with the mobile port available on Steam. The dedicated PC client is a specific upgrade with proper support for more comprehensive resolutions. There are some exciting quality-of-life improvements for PC players to enjoy. The Twitch drops are certainly a bonus that Marvel Snap players can enjoy at no additional cost.

Link Marvel Snap account with Twitch

The ongoing Twitch drops event will run until August 29, requiring you to watch for a maximum of 6 hours of stream. The available rewards include exclusive variants that can't be obtained by any other method. However, watching the streams isn't enough, as you'll have to ensure that your Twitch account is connected with your Marvel Snap accounts.

Go to the main website of the game.

Click on Play Now.

Log in with your in-game account.

Once complete, you'll now have the option to link your Twitch account.

Once linked, press confirm to confirm the link.

This will correctly set up your in-game account and enable it for the rewards program.

Marvel Snap Twitch Drops rewards

The list of available rewards is divided into three categories based on how much time you spend on Twitch. Remember that the time will be calculated cumulatively, so you don't need to spend 6 hours simultaneously.

Here are all the available rewards that you can obtain:

Drop 1: What is This, Wizard Poker?

Watch Time: 2 Hours.

Rewards: Nightcrawler Variant & Avatar, 35 Nightcrawler Boosters, 200 Credits, and Title: "What is this, Wizard Poker?"

Drop 2: I'm an Influencer

Watch Time: Four Hours Total.

Rewards: Moon Girl Variant & Avatar, 35 Moon Girl Boosters, 200 Credits, and Title: "I'm an Influencer."

Drop 3: I Am Streaming LIVE

Watch Time: Six Hours Total.

Rewards: Sunspot Variant & Avatar, 65 Sunspot Boosters, 250 Credits, Title: "I Am Streaming This LIVE."

The new Twitch drops rewards are an excellent addition, especially for beginners picking up the game. Existing players can use their previous accounts to play Marvel Snap on the PC client.