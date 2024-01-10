"MatPat's video made me realise": Fans chide Jacksepticeye for talking about retirement following MatPat's example

Fans flocked to chide YouTube superstar Seán "Jacksepticeye" as he talked about retirement in a post on X. This comes after the recent big announcement by Game Theory creator and host Matthew "MatPat" regarding him handing over the reins of his channel to someone else, and him effectively retiring.

Seán, who is known for his infectious energy and being unapologetically loud in his videos, took to X to express how he had also been doing YouTube for a third of his life, just like MatPat had stated in the video announcing his retirement:

"MatPat's video made me realise that I've also been doing YouTube for a literal third of my life..."

"Dont u dare" - Fans chide Jacksepticeye as he talks about retirement, referring to MatPat's announcement

In a video uploaded on January 10, 2024, MatPat announced his retirement from YouTube to focus on his family and spend more time with his son. This comes after fellow YouTube veteran Tom Scott recently announced his retirement, joining other stars such as Seth Everman, Captainsparklez, and StampyLongLegs.

Matthew, who is 37 years old, also mentioned age as another "sad fact of the matter" related to his retirement. He stated he had been engaged in making content on YouTube for a significant portion of time, spanning a third of his lifetime:

"This has been a literal third of my life, and I am going to miss you. I am going to miss this."

In reference to this, Jacksepticeye's post talking about his realization of the amount of time he's been a YouTuber caused some fans to speculate if this was an indication of his own potential retirement. They stated that he "should not dare" to do such a thing:

Meanwhile, some fans remembered and shared nostalgic moments from the Irish YouTuber's long history on the platform. One user, in particular, talked about how they had been watching Jacksepticeye's content ever since he was in a "shed," referring to the time when the latter used to make videos from a small shed in the woods in Ireland:

Even MrBeast had the realization that he had been working on creating YouTube content for more than half of his life and stated that he barely remembers the time before his YouTube career:

In another X post, Jacksepticeye discussed Matthew's legacy, thanking him for his long-lasting contribution to YouTubers as well as the platform as a whole. He further expressed excitement for MatPat's endeavors after retirement and stated that he could not wait to see what the YouTuber has in store for the future.