Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes have entered production following Alan Wake 2 launch

Despite the recent launch of Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment is clearly not going to sit idle. Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes are the next hotly anticipated modern reconstructions of beloved classics. The Finnish studio is returning to helm development, and it has confirmed that the remakes have officially entered the production stage.

The team also touched upon the production status of the sequel to 2019's supernatural third-person shooter Control. Here are the details.

Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes are still a few years away from launch

Expand Tweet

Revealed via their latest investor's roundup, company CEO Tero Virtala shed light on what's next for the developer. As far as Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes are concerned, they seem to be progressing smoothly. Here is the full statement:

"Max Payne 1&2 remake progressed into the production readiness stage. We have gained clarity on the style and scope of the game, and we have an exceptionally well-organized team working on it. With these accomplishments, we are excited about the project and its future success."

Since its announcement last year, fans have been eagerly looking forward to how these remakes will turn out. The first Max Payne and its sequel continue to be genre-defining third-person shooters to this day. This is not just thanks to the engaging storyline but also the bullet-time mechanics, which were novel for its time back in 2001.

Furthermore, this also marks a revival of the long-dormant series since 2012's Max Payne 3, which was made by GTA maker Rockstar instead. Having endured over a decade-long wait, fans are hungry for more.

Remedy also touched on other projects in development.

Control 2 is the sequel to the mindblowing 2019 game featuring protagonist Jesse Faden. It is currently only in the proof-of-concept stage, so it will be a while before it is launched.

The studio also has a multiplayer project under construction. Called Project Condor, it has also entered production after being in proof-of-concept for a while now. So we might see it arrive after the remakes do.

Then there is Project Vanguard, which could exit the concept stage by the end of 2023.

With so many titles in the works, Remedy Entertainment clearly has its hands full for the next several years. Given the developer's reputation for cutting-edge quality over quantity, it will no doubt take its time with all these upcoming titles.