GTA 5 publisher Rockstar Games officially ending support for Windows 7 and 8

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Oct 31, 2023 12:44 GMT
A brief report on GTA 5 publisher Rockstar Games officially ending support for Windows 7 and 8 (Image via X/mnm345)

Rockstar Games Launcher, along with GTA 5 and all current games by Rockstar Games, will soon end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8. According to the latest post by developers on their support page, they will stop supporting Windows 7 and 8 beginning January 30, 2024.

This means that all current games compatible with Rockstar Games Launcher won’t be officially supported on these operating systems.

Players should note that Microsoft did end support for both Windows 7 and 8 by January 10, 2023.

Rockstar Games Launcher, GTA 5, and other supported games won’t be officially supported on Windows 7 and 8

As can be seen in the aforementioned X post, Rockstar Games published new information on their support page on October 30, 2023. According to them, the move to stop supporting older operating systems is a result of Microsoft no longer supporting the same:

“In light of Microsoft’s end of support for Windows 7 and Windows 8 operating systems, Rockstar Games will no longer officially support these operating systems beginning January 30, 2024.”

Rockstar Games also suggested that PC users using Windows 7 and 8 upgrade to a newer version of the operating system as soon as possible to prevent future service interruptions.

Players should note that apart from GTA 5, there are many other games currently available on Rockstar Games Launcher in 2023. Here’s a complete list of titles currently officially supported on PC:

  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition
  • Grand Theft Auto - The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Max Payne 3
  • L.A. Noire
  • Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  • Grand Theft Auto III
  • Bully: Scholarship Edition
  • L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files (not purchasable)
youtube-cover

These are the games currently not supported by Rockstar Games Launcher anymore, including some Grand Theft Auto titles:

  • Grand Theft Auto
  • Grand Theft Auto 2
  • Max Payne 2 - The Fall of Max Payne
  • Max Payne
  • Midnight Club 2
  • Manhunt

GTA Online players on PC should also upgrade their operating systems from Windows 7 and 8 as they might not be able to use the multiplayer capabilities of the game from January 30, 2024.

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
