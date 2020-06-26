PUBG Mobile: Fnatic sign Maxkash, Aman Joins TSM-Entity

Roster shuffle has become a common theme for every eSports organisation in India.

We bring to you news regarding Fnatic's updated roster, and Aman's move to TSM.

Fnatic Maxkash

PUBG Mobile eSports teams in India have been going through a lot of roster changes lately. A lot of these teams have been releasing players & signing replacements ahead of the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 and the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020.

Fnatic is also preparing a new line-up for its future forays. With Ronak on rest, and ScoutOP and Paritosh not part of the playing four, the team has been looking for new talents. And according to Fnatic's official announcement today, Maxkash has been signed as a new member of the roster.

Maxkash was formerly playing for Marcos Gaming as "MGzedMaxKash", but after their disappointing performances at the PUBG Mobile Premier (PMPL) league league stage and finals, Maxkash has decided to part ways with them.

FNATIC LINEUP FOR PMIS 2020:

FNATIC OWAIS

FNATIC ASH

FNATIC FRANKY

FNATIC MAXKASH

AMAN JOINS TSM-ENTITY FOR PMWL:

Similarly, after a heart-breaking announcement from Team SouL about voluntarily stepping away from the PMIS, SouL Aman has been picked up for the PMWL 2020 by TSM-Entity. The team, despite having one of the most successful rosters, showed interest towards Aman as a substitute for the PMWL 2020 to be held in July.

Aman was part of the TSM roster during the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019, and was the MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the tournament. This means that him coming back to TSM wouldn’t harm the team's synergy, and was an obvious decision.

Earlier this month, TSM-Entity proved themselves with a dominant performance in at the PMPL South Asia league stage and finals, securing second spot in each of the points tables, and in the process qualifying for the world league.

PMWL 2020 will start from 10th July and go on till 9th August, and will have a prize pool of $5,000,000.

