"Me and Kai are ten times more richer than you" - Adin Ross calls Joe Budden "salty old man" for his hot take on streamers

A recent Adin Ross Kick stream featured an interesting reaction concerning now-retired rapper Joe Budden. The former musician, during a podcast, called out streamers like Adin Ross. In the clip, Joe Budden specifically mentions the card-counting clip. That was when 21 Savage was accused of cheating Adin in a recent stream.

Joe Budden didn’t have kind words for Adin Ross or Kai Cenat, suggesting that streamers aren't as popular or noteworthy as they think they are. Despite being a former rapper with eight albums to his name, Adin stated he's far wealthier than Joe:

"Me and Kai are ten times more richer than you."

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross reacts to Joe Budden’s take on streamers

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross verbally unloaded on Joe Budden in a recent Kick stream. The controversial streamer watched a clip of the former rapper talking about the card-counting fiasco with 21 Savage. While not actively naming Adin or Kai Cenat in the clip, it was clear who he was referring to when he talked about young streamers:

“Yo! Ya’ll little streamer n**gas don’t always run s**t! Shut the f**k up! Some people don’t give a f**k about your numbers. Yeah, we don’t care about none of that little streamy, mosh pit, marked card, whatever you n**gas is doin’ over there.”

The Kick streamer didn’t hold back on how he felt about the rapper, talking about how anytime he sees a clip from the rapper-turned-podcaster’s content, Budden is either angry or salty about something:

“Man, Joe, every single time that I see you, or I clip you, it’s just on some hatin’ s**t, bro, I’ma be honest, bro. I don’t know what you do, I can’t even name one Joe Budden song respectfully. I know you used to rap.”

The streamer then compared Joe Budden to other rappers, such as Snoop Dogg, who care about what the younger generation of talent is doing. Instead, Adin Ross judged the former rapper as someone who only shows up to be hateful:

“I’m just gonna be honest as s**it. You’re just one of them olda**es that just hate. Why can’t you be more like Rick Ross or Snoop Dogg? The OGs that are cool as f**k and just like, respect and show flowers and appreciation towards the young motherf**kers and s**t?”

Adin Ross then highlighted his and Kai Cenat's wealth. The streamer recently signed a new deal with Kick that would mean less gambling and more creative content streams. The Kick content creator explained why he’s not especially concerned about Joe Budden:

“Yo, I ain’t gonna lie bro, you have no room to talk, no room to speak, you know what I’m saying? Lay your opinions about me and Kai to yourselves. Me and Kai are ten times more richer than you will ever be, old man. And we’re more humble than you, and we’re nicer than you.”

Adin Ross called Joe Budden a “salty old man” and said that he had nothing going on for himself. He said he chooses to be mad about the success of the younger generation. The streamer called out the former rapper for being desperate for money and limelight and said that streamers are doing well right now.

Social media reacts to Adin Ross and Joe Budden drama

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Most of the responses were in favor and agreement with the Kick streamer. Many users agreed that the streamer was right and that Joe Budden was just hateful towards the younger generation of content creators.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others highlighted the amount of money larger popular streamers bring in. Most users appeared to agree with Adin and not with Joe.

It remains unknown if this drama will escalate beyond this point, but it seemed clear that Adin Ross didn’t think much of the former rapper or his opinions on streamers.