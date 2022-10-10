Messi, Ramos, and co. wish PSG.LGD good luck at DOTA 2's The International 11

PSG.LGD will mount another attempt to claim the Aegis of Champions at this year's DOTA 2 The International (TI). Every fan of the Chinese team wonders if this will finally be their year and, someway or the other, PSG.LGD falls a yard short. The team's talented players will be looking to break the curse in 2022 and some of the biggest names in the football world have wished them luck.

The biggest tournament of the calendar year for any DOTA 2 player is upon us. The International 11 (TI 11) will test the mettle of the twenty teams participating in the group stages of the event. At the very end rests the one thing that all of them wish to lift, the Aegis of Champions.

PSG football stars wish the Chinese DOTA 2 team good luck in their endeavours at The International 11

A recent video shared by PSG.LGD's official Twitter account showed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes, and Renato Sanches wishing the organization's DOTA 2 team the best of luck for their outing at TI 11. All of these famous players are part of the Ligue 1 club PSG.

The PSG.LGD roster will surely be empowered by such well-wishers, especially considering that it includes some of the greatest footballers of all time. The team already had a strong showing in 2022, after winning the Riyadh Masters and coming second in the Arlington Major.

The participating DOTA 2 members at this year's TI for PSG.LGD are Ame, NothingToSay, Faith_bian, XinQ, and y, with xiao8 as their coach. Their dominant performances this year have already had fans wondering if they will finally be able to cross the final hurdle this year and lift the Aegis of Champions.

The grand final loss to Team Spirit at TI 10 was devastating for the Chinese community, with some fans going as far as to concoct conspiracy theories and accusing the team's members of throwing. PSG.LGD was on a red-hot streak and cruised to the grand final, where they met Team Spirit who were on a fairy tale run.

The matchup was perfectly summed up when one of the casters stated, "It's the team that everybody expected in the finals against the team that nobody expected in the finals." A nail-biting series followed, with Team Spirit finally prevailing 3-2 over the Chinese team.

While the Riyadh Masters 2022 saw PSG.LGD claiming a 2-0 win over Team Spirit to be crowned the winners, the Arlington Major 2022 saw Team Spirit prevail once again with a 3-1 win over PSG.LGD. It is up to the Chinese outfit to prove that this is indeed their year, and they have the PSG stars backing them.

