Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date leaks early

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is set to launch later this year. The release date has been leaked on the PlayStation Store, via a video upload to the game's store page, suggesting a release on August 28, 2025. The trailer also showcases new gameplay and cutscenes surrounding the plot of the game, which should excite both fans and newcomers.

Additionally, the upcoming stealth-action game seems to feature returning content in the form of the Ape Escape minigame, previously dubbed "Snake vs Monkey". Read on to find out more details about this.

Metal Gear Solid Delta launches on August 28, 2025, and retains the Ape Escape mini-game

As spotted by users of the ResetEra forum, a release date video uploaded to the PlayStation Store offers new details. This doesn't just show what fans can expect from the game with regards to story and gameplay, but also the high-end visuals boasted by remake of the beloved PS2 classic. This includes showdowns against iconic bosses from the original, such as the hornet-wielding, The Pain, and the grizzled sniper, The End.

It ends with a look at the final release date as well as a hint at the Ape Escape minigame. The PS2 version had Snake track down these annoying, cartoonish monkeys across the game's detailed levels and it seems like players will be able to do the same again.

With rumors circulating about an upcoming State of Play showcase, it seems like this trailer was uploaded earlier than expected. Since this concerns the official PlayStation Store, this is likely the actual launch confirmation; we'll hopefully find out more via an update from Konami, or the suggested showcase by Sony.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms.

