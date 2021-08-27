Metroid Dread: Release date, new trailer, preorder details, price and more

One of the biggest games coming out of Nintendo's E3 Direct this year was Metroid Dread. The Metroid playerbase has been patiently awaiting their game's return to the spotlight and it finally has. The upcoming game will be set after the events of Metroid Fusion, which was released in 2002. It will be the fifth installment in the core franchise and will be the last game in that story arc.

Gameplay footage was shown off at Nintendo's Treehouse Live at E3 2021, but a new trailer has just been released. Here are all the details about Metroid Dread.

Metroid Dread details and latest trailer

The latest trailer, which was released about an hour ago, shows off lots of new gameplay footage. There's not much of a cinematic aspect to this trailer as it focuses primarily on highlighting the gameplay and presenting Samus Aran's new enemies. It also flaunts some of her new abilities that haven't been featured in a Metroid game yet.

This is what Nintendo had to say about the trailer in their Metroid Dread Report:

"The new trailer shows Samus under attack from powerful enemies and new terrors on planet ZDR—indeed, a mysterious figure strikes soon after she lands."

The developers believe that this will be one of the best Metroid games yet.

What lurks in the shadows may be Samus Aran's greatest threat yet. #MetroidDread arrives on 10/8.

Metroid Dread will be released on October 8 for Nintendo Switch, so the countdown is officially on. This latest installment is set to have the best abilities for Samus Aran, according to Nintendo. They said,

"In particular, the abilities for traversal are much improved when compared to previous Metroid games, and we think you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of ways to explore the map with them."

Samus Aran, the protagonist from the beloved Metroid franchise (Image via Nintendo)

Preorders are now open. The official Nintendo website has it available here. It will be playable on October 8. However, it can also be preordered from other places, like GameStop and Amazon. It is selling for about $60 USD everywhere.

The new #MetroidDread trailer introduces some new elements of the game. Check out the latest Metroid Dread Report for a deep dive!



Learn more:https://t.co/gAZxBwwpDh

Pre-order today:https://t.co/nFDqzXmLKp pic.twitter.com/FBU6KY9zZF — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 27, 2021

There are currently only a few preorder bonuses available and they are only for GameStop customers. If players preorder from GameStop, they will receive a Metroid Dread pin set featuring Samus and E.M.M.I. Preorders include both digital and physical copies.

