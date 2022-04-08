Metroid Dread version 2.1.0 official notes introduce three new modes: Boss Rush, Survival Rush, and Dread Rush

Metroid Dread just got a new update on the Nintendo Switch, and version 2.1.0 will be introducing three new game modes which are bound to excite fans.

The three new modes coming to the title will be Boss Rush, Survival Rush, and Dread Rush, each being a variation of the same theme, which will allow players to take on some of the various bosses in the game but with set conditions.

Fight Samus’ most formidable foes one-after-another & go for the best time possible! The mode is available once you’ve completed the game.

Much like the previous updates to the game, these modes too will be available for free, and it’s not yet clear if Metroid Dread will be looking to introduce a paid DLC in the coming months. Judging by how popular it is on the Nintendo Switch, it's highly likely that MercurySteam looks to introduce one in the near future.

Metroid Dread fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Nintendo’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Metroid Dread version 2.1.0 (released April 7, 2022) official notes

1) New Modes Added

Three different boss rush modes have been added to the game. Press the R Button on the "Samus Files" screen to move to the Boss Rush selection screen.

A) Boss Rush

A mode where players fight 12 continuous boss battles and aim for the best time.

Any damage received is carried over into the next fight. Weapons are fully restored between battles.

If Samus is defeated, players may select "Retry" to continue playing from the start of the battle they lost. However, there is a time penalty for being defeated.

Bosses fought in Boss Rush can be fought one-on-one at any time by selecting "Practice."

*Unlocked by clearing the main game a single time. (In the event that a player has completed the game before the update was released, they will be able to play Boss Rush immediately after updating).

B) Survival Rush

A mode where players see how many bosses they can defeat inside of the five minute time limit.

Any damage received, or weapons spent are carried over into the next battle. Even if time remains on the clock, Samus being defeated will result in a game over.

Defeating a boss will add a fixed amount of time to the countdown clock. Defeat a boss without receiving any damage to receive an even bigger time bonus.

*Survival Rush is unlocked by completing either Boss Rush or Dread Rush.

C) Dread Rush

The basic rules are the same as in Boss Rush, but if Samus is hit by a boss, her energy drops to zero, and she is defeated.

Bosses fought in Dread Rush can be fought one-on-one at any time by selecting "Practice."

*Unlocked by clearing the main game using Dread Mode. (In the event that a player has completed Dread Mode before the update was released, they will be able to play Dread Rush immediately after updating).

2) General Fixes

Fixed an error where the Game Over screen would not display properly when Samus takes damage and is defeated immediately after destroying a central unit.

