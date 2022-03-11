Microsoft Gaming's ID@Xbox showcase coming to Twitch next week: Tunic, There is No Light, and more featured

It has been close to a year since the first ID@Xbox showcase on Twitch, and Microsoft Gaming announced that the next one is coming very soon. The indie showcase will feature information on many upcoming titles.

Updates, trailers, and a lot more about upcoming indie games will be revealed when it all kicks off on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 am PT.

Indie games to be showcased by Xbox and Microsoft Gaming on Twitch

The indie game showcase will be aired on Twitch Gaming; Xbox’s Twitch channels; and perhaps best of all, will be open to co-streaming by all Twitch streamers. That means streamers can host the event on their own platform and get reactions from their communities.

Viewers can expect a variety of updates, trailers, and gameplay footage across many games, as well as some brand new announcements. The first game from iam8bit’s new publishing label has been confirmed to be revealed, and quite a few popular indie games will also be unveiled by their developers.

Fans of Shredders and Roblox, for example, have something to look forward to, since both development teams will have announcements to make at the upcoming event.

Confirmed developer/publishing teams featured on ID@Xbox

Finji (Tunic)

Whitethorn Games

Devolver Digital (Trek to Yomi)

Zelart/HypeTrain Digital (There is No Light)

Roblox Corporation

iam8bitFoamPunch/Tim Broothaers (Shredders)

The image for the event shared on the Microsoft website features games like There is No Light, Tunic, and Trek to Yomi. Perhaps these titles will be coming to the Game Pass, but there is no information on what fans can expect as of yet.

Last year’s show had a ton of indie hits revealed, and fans can likely expect much of the same this year, alongside perhaps some games being confirmed for the Game Pass. OlliOlli World was featured in 2021, alongside games like Stardew Valley, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and Library of Ruina.

Indie game fans can expect some major announcements to come out of the event. As listed above, several publishers have been confirmed and some may even have multiple games to reveal.

