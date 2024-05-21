Mizkif explains why he lied about being Emily Rinaudo's brother

Today Twitch streamer Matthew Rinaudo, aka Mizkif, got quite the shock after learning that he is not related to Emily Rinaudo. The revelation came from Matthew's latest episode of the Just Chatting Podcast where the two announced that they were not brother and sister.

For those unaware, Mizkif announced that Emily was his sister about five years back and the bit has been a running joke in the community. However, on the May 21 episode of his podcast where he had her as a guest, both of them came out claiming that it was a farce and that the two were not related by blood.

In the very first couple of minutes, the Twitch streamer claims:

"We are not related."

What's more, Matthew also revealed why he had come up with the lie, explaining his side of the story later in the podcast.

Mizkif claims he fabricated the story of being Emily's brother to get views on Twitch

After initially revealing that they were not brother and sister, Mizkif claimed that it all happened around five years ago when he was just a cameraman going on an RV trip with fellow Twitch streamer and friend Erobb221. According to him, during the IRL stream viewers were spamming Emily's picture claiming that she was his sister because they shared the same last name and some facial features:

"I was on an RV trip with my good friend Erobb... but basically what was happening was, because I was just the cameraman at the time — the community was being like, 'Hey Miz, your sister is hot.' And they would just post pictures of you naked. And I am like, 'Oh my god, you actually kind of look like me.'"

After a bit of back and forth between the two about how similar some of their physical appearances were, the Twitch streamer explained that the reason he would go on to pretend to be Emily's brother was to farm engagement from trolls:

"Everyone kept saying that you looked like me, and I had the great of going, 'Oh, this is a great opportunity for me.' I was just a cameraman, I had no viewers. I was like, 'What if I just went along with this joke? So that way people think that you are my sister and get me views which they will use as a crux to make fun of me.'"

Mizkif and Emily both agreed that before he blew up on Twitch, the latter was "way more popular." Therefore, the collaboration helped Mizkif grow on the streaming platform.

