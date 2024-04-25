"Am I really going to make a RFLCT joke in 2024?" - Mizkif responds to Valkyrae being surprised about him not discussing drama on podcast

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" has responded to recent comments by YouTube star Rachell "Valkyrae." During a recent livestream, Valkyrae talked about her experience collaborating with Mizkif, alongside fellow content creators, Janet "xChocoBars" and Leslie "Fuslie."

The co-owner of 100 Thieves expressed surprise, saying that Mizkif was "a lot cooler than he used to be." She also addressed the Texas-based personality's decision not to discuss the RFLCT drama, which occurred in 2021.

Valkyrae described Mizkif as a "really nice person" and said:

"Mizkif, actually, is a lot cooler, surprisingly, than he used to be. I actually enjoyed his presence. Not that I didn't before. But, like, he's actually like a really, really nice person, and very cool. Not a single RFLCT joke, which I was anticipating. Like, I anticipated... there being some joke about RFLCT. He didn't do a single joke. Not even during the podcast. Leslie, Miz, and I filmed an episode for his podcast that doesn't even have a name yet."

While reflecting on the last few years, Mizkif admitted to being "mean" to others. In response to Valkyrae's comment that he didn't make a single joke about the RFLCT controversy, the One True King (OTK) co-founder said:

"Am I really going to make a RFLCT joke in 2024? Like, is that really where I'm at? I usually make jokes about... if I make a RFLCT joke, it's going to be just bad. Like, you're really going to bring up that from three years ago? It's just not good."

The Twitch streamer took the opportunity to make a lighthearted remark about the skin care product, saying:

"There's no joke with it. So, I just won't do it. No chat, I would not make a RFLCT joke. Okay? I've done so many it's made me blue in the face. They're not good anymore. That's why I don't really care to do it."

"I'm definitely better than I was two years ago" - Mizkif responds to Valkyrae saying he's "cooler than he used to be"

Mizkif was about ten minutes into his recent Twitch livestream when he responded to Valkyrae's comments about him. After hearing her say that he was "cooler than he used to be," the 29-year-old stated:

"Yeah, I mean, I'm definitely better than I was two years ago. Like, two or three years ago, I was much more content-pilled than I was... it was bad. I mean, it was, like, too much. It was way too much, I was too content-pilled. I was mean to other people. But now, I fell off, so I can't be (mean). No, I genuinely feel bad being mean to people nowadays."

Timestamp: 00:09:35

Mizkif shared his experience growing up in New Jersey, where, according to him, "everything is a joke." He explained:

"The problem is this - I grew up in New Jersey where everything is a joke. Even my birth is a joke. No one cares. Where I grew up, everyone just s**ts on everybody about everything. And, I've come to learn by just being a streamer that 99% of the world is not New Jersey. And, that's really hard for me to grasp as a person from Jersey with an ego - not everything is about New Jersey."

For those unaware, Valkyrae launched RFLCT skin care products in October 2021, claiming that they would protect gamers' skin from "harmful blue light." The announcement went viral on social media; however, netizens expressed skepticism about the products' claims, and Valkyrae received backlash for RFLCT.

Eventually, on October 30, 2021, the Los Angeles-based personality announced the brand's closure.