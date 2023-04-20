MLB The Show 23 Charisma Series Program - Release date, new cards, and more

A new set of Charisma Series Program cards will be live soon on MLB The Show 23. The official announcement has highlighted all five items that will be available to Diamond Dynasty players. Typically, all the cards will have boosted stats and could become valuable additions to someone’s lineups. The Charisma Series Program cards have been closely associated with the Team Affinity events.

The special items have enabled players to easily improve their squads by completing different missions and going through various game modes. There's a high chance that the upcoming cards will have their own separate set of events.

The new Charisma Series Program could hugely benefit many MLB The Show 23 players

The MLB The Show 23 community has been eagerly waiting for new content following the highly rewarding Egg Hunt campaign. That wait could finally be over once the new Charisma Series Program goes live.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow NEW PROGRAM ALERT



You want more Charisma s?

You got it!



Your new Charisma Series Program arrives tomorrow!



#MLBTheShow NEW PROGRAM ALERTYou want more Charismas?You got it!Your new Charisma Series Program arrives tomorrow! 🚨NEW PROGRAM ALERT🚨You want more Charisma 💎s? You got it!Your new Charisma Series Program arrives tomorrow! 🙌⚾#MLBTheShow https://t.co/8ywH1wQ7G7

Based on the official information available on Twitter, the program will go live on April 21. The exact time hasn’t been stated, and it will likely follow the typical content launch schedule. There will likely be a new set of dedicated tasks, but those are yet to be revealed.

The new cards have been confirmed, and there are some really interesting choices to pick from.

Josh Harrison – 3B – 94

Brett Phillips – RF – 90

Andrew Chafin – RP – 92

Joe Kelly – RP – 91

Josh Naylor – 1B – 93

All five cards will belong to Set 1 in the Diamond Dynasty mode, meaning players can include them in the exchange program. However, they will be equally viable to be part of many starting lineups.

The detailed stats of each card will be available once the upcoming Charisma Series Program goes live in MLB The Show 23. It will also reveal the tasks, if any, which will require completion to get these cards.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow s for Duos 9:



Charisma Series Brian Wilson

and Charisma Series Torii Hunter



Available in the Show Shop tomorrow around noon PT:



#MLBTheShow Yours forDuos 9:Charisma Series Brian WilsonandCharisma Series Torii HunterAvailable in theShow Shop tomorrow around noon PT: mlbthe.show/nfm Your 💎s for 💎Duos 9:💎Charisma Series Brian Wilson and 💎Charisma Series Torii Hunter Available in the 💎Show Shop tomorrow around noon PT: mlbthe.show/nfm#MLBTheShow https://t.co/TUx1Jpb355

A new set of Diamond Duos will also be available at noon PT on April 21. The upcoming duo features Torri Hunter and Brian Wilson, and both cards have 99 overall. These cards will be available in packs that players can get in exchange for Stubbs.

Poll : 0 votes